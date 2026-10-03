Biden-Appointed Judge: Criminalizing Noncitizen Voting Is Unconstitutional

This is just ridiculous: a federal judge, David S. Leibowitz, ruled that cracking down on illegal alien voters is unconstitutional. The jurist, appointed by Joe Biden, said Congress cannot enforce such measures and that states must make their own determinations. The case involved a Jamaican national voting in Florida, so you know that state would easily and quickly pass a law barring illegal aliens from casting ballots, but it set up another roadblock regarding Trump’s efforts to shore up our election security (via NY Post):

A US judge dismissed a federal case on Thursday that accused a Jamaican national of illegally voting, finding the law criminalizing noncitizen voting was unconstitutional and delivering a blow to the Trump administration’s campaign against alleged election fraud.

The ruling by Miami-based US District Judge David Leibowitz applies only to the case of Florida resident Chelsea Cox, who was charged in October 2025 with illegally voting in the 2020 election.

It is not binding for judges in other cases.

[…]

The Justice Department has charged at least 60 people with noncitizen voting since Trump returned to office in January 2025.

[…]

Leibowitz wrote that under the US Constitution only states can set voter qualifications, not Congress. Every state requires US citizenship to vote, and Leibowitz said it was up to Florida, not the Department of Justice, to prosecute her for violating that requirement.

“Can the State of Florida prohibit and punish the exact conduct Defendant Cox allegedly engaged in here? This has already been decided elsewhere and is not addressed here: Florida can and does,” Leibowitz wrote.

[…]

Cox entered the United States as a tourist in 1999 and remained after her visa expired the next year, according to a court filing by the government.

She used a fraudulent US Virgin Islands birth certificate to obtain a Florida driver’s license and used those documents to register to vote in 2012.

[…]

Illegal voting is grounds for deportation, and as Reuters has reported, the Trump administration has been investigating noncitizen voting and deporting defendants, sometimes years after their criminal cases were closed. Cox’s attorney Udolf said he hoped the government would not move to deport her, citing her declining health