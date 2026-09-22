DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Since Trump Renamed It the Gulf of America, There's Been No Hurricanes Yet.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 22, 2026 6:30 AM
Advertisement
Since Trump Renamed It the Gulf of America, There's Been No Hurricanes Yet.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Obviously, this isn’t the reason, but mentioning it will likely trigger liberals. It’s also a pretty cool meteorological record: no hurricanes have formed in the Gulf of America since President Donald Trump changed the name of the body of water. There is obviously the greater science behind this trend. This season is gearing up to be historically quiet, with no major systems forming in the Gulf of America or the Atlantic proper. It’s been 103 days since a hurricane formed, which is another gut punch to those who think the climate will kill us all in 18 months, or whatever shifting doomsday timeline they’ve put forward, retracted, and retooled since Al Gore started harping about this (via Fox 10): 

Advertisement

It has been 103 days since the hurricane season started, and no hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

That is a new record.

[…]

Historically, the average date for the first hurricane of a given season falls on Aug. 11, with Sept. 1 being the average first date for a major hurricane, WVUE’s meteorologist Amber Wheeler reported.

[…]

The lack of hurricanes in the Atlantic is the result of the strengthening El Niño. Wheeler reported this oceanic and atmospheric pattern make unfavorable conditions for the formation and intensification of tropical cyclones.

Specifically, the Caribbean and the Atlantic’s main development region have experienced incredibly strong upper-level winds. These wind-shear conditions can shred any fledgling storm and snuff out the few existing systems.

Last Atlantic hurricane season was also fairly quiet, with only four hurricanes forming. The U.S. managed to avoid a hurricane making landfall last year and, if this current season continues in the same manner, it will be the first back-to-back years without a hurricane landfall since 2009 and 2010.

However, there is still an opportunity for hurricanes to form during the season. Experts said late-season storms tend to develop closer to the U.S. in areas less affected by El Niño’s wind shear. Three of this year’s five tropical storms formed in the northern Gulf, an area where the wind shear is significantly weaker.

Recommended
I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them Derek Hunter Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes Interview Was Devastating Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump has ended hurricane season. Not really, but it’s amusing. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CLIMATE CHANGE | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | SCIENCE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them

I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them

Derek Hunter
Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes Interview Was Devastating

Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes Interview Was Devastating

Matt Vespa
Unhinged Female Jurors Are Mad That the Lindsay Clancy Holdout Focused on the Facts

Unhinged Female Jurors Are Mad That the Lindsay Clancy Holdout Focused on the Facts

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos