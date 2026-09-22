Since Trump Renamed It the Gulf of America, There's Been No Hurricanes Yet.

Obviously, this isn’t the reason, but mentioning it will likely trigger liberals. It’s also a pretty cool meteorological record: no hurricanes have formed in the Gulf of America since President Donald Trump changed the name of the body of water. There is obviously the greater science behind this trend. This season is gearing up to be historically quiet, with no major systems forming in the Gulf of America or the Atlantic proper. It’s been 103 days since a hurricane formed, which is another gut punch to those who think the climate will kill us all in 18 months, or whatever shifting doomsday timeline they’ve put forward, retracted, and retooled since Al Gore started harping about this (via Fox 10):

🚨 #BREAKING : Since renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America this year, there have been zero hurricanes — the first time in over 100 years.

It has been 103 days since the hurricane season started, and no hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

That is a new record.

[…]

Historically, the average date for the first hurricane of a given season falls on Aug. 11, with Sept. 1 being the average first date for a major hurricane, WVUE’s meteorologist Amber Wheeler reported.

[…]

The lack of hurricanes in the Atlantic is the result of the strengthening El Niño. Wheeler reported this oceanic and atmospheric pattern make unfavorable conditions for the formation and intensification of tropical cyclones.

Specifically, the Caribbean and the Atlantic’s main development region have experienced incredibly strong upper-level winds. These wind-shear conditions can shred any fledgling storm and snuff out the few existing systems.

Last Atlantic hurricane season was also fairly quiet, with only four hurricanes forming. The U.S. managed to avoid a hurricane making landfall last year and, if this current season continues in the same manner, it will be the first back-to-back years without a hurricane landfall since 2009 and 2010.

However, there is still an opportunity for hurricanes to form during the season. Experts said late-season storms tend to develop closer to the U.S. in areas less affected by El Niño’s wind shear. Three of this year’s five tropical storms formed in the northern Gulf, an area where the wind shear is significantly weaker.