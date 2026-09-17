You Know, Karl, You Don't Need to Vote for a Democrat

C’mon, Karl. Sure, what this Republican candidate said was bad, but does that push you toward voting for the Democrat in Texas? No, he’s not voting for James Talarico, but the former Bush aide and strategist said he’s voting Democratic in the Texas Railroad Commission race over a nasty post that sparked a flurry of controversy from Republican candidate Bo French. To make a long story short, Mr. French stepped in it by commenting on a picture of cheering Texas Longhorns fans after their comeback win over Ohio State. The foreground is mostly students from South Asia, where French insinuated that the school was being taken over by foreigners at the expense of American citizens (via Texas Tribune):

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Karl Rove, former adviser to President George W. Bush and longtime Texas GOP political consultant, said he will vote for Jon Rosenthal, a Houston Democrat running to serve the Texas Railroad Commission, after Republican Bo French posted racist comments on Sunday about South Asian students at the University of Texas at Austin. Rove made the comments at a members-only lunch event at the Headliners Club in Austin, where he called French a “bigot,” according to three attendees to whom The Texas Tribune has granted anonymity to discuss the conversation. Rove said he has only ever voted for one Democratic candidate, Texas Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, who was up for reelection in 1994. Neither Rove nor French were immediately reachable to comment. Late Monday, President Donald Trump said Rove was “bad” for Republicans and often wrong on the social media site Truth Social. “He suffers from a major case of Trump Derangement Syndrome primarily because, for almost 10 years, I beat back and won against so many of the people and things that he wanted and espoused,” Trump said.

It was a dumb post from French, especially since it showed about 20 students, with the rest being predominantly white in the background. In other words, it wasn’t like the entire stadium was brown or anything. Second, 90 percent of the undergraduate freshman class must be from Texas, as required by law. Still, dumb post or not, that’s not enough for me to vote for a Democrat, whose party is awash with antisemites and anti-American scum who want to muzzle the opinions of those they disagree with. Their latest raison d'etre is allowing child killers, like Lindsay Clancy, to go free. So, yeah, I’d sit home rather than vote for a Democrat, though even here in Virginia, I’ve voted Republican, even for some rotten ones, because that’s who I am — I’m a base voter.

Yet, John Cornyn hyping this up also just reinforces the narrative that the old vestiges of the party are slowly becoming Democrats or crybabies.

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