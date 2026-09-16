DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

GOP Senator Explains Why Trump's $5,000 Dividend Is a Good Idea...and How We Can Pay for It

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 16, 2026 6:00 AM
Advertisement
GOP Senator Explains Why Trump's $5,000 Dividend Is a Good Idea...and How We Can Pay for It
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), someone who should be considered to lead Senate Republicans since John Thune is weak sauce, appeared on CNN and explained to host Kaitlan Collins why Trump’s $5,000 dividend to Americans is a good idea.

Advertisement

The president made this remark during the GOP’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month, which drew a ton of scrutiny. It is an expensive promise, and it will only happen if Republicans retain control of Congress. You could imagine how the Left reacted, with allegations that this is bribery. Right, because Democrats have never done that- bribing voters. 

Moreno said this could happen only if the GOP controls Congress after the 2026 midterms, and that it could be paid for with the Trump Platinum Card program, a luxury visa lottery, and access fees into the United States. Both of those, he said, could raise trillions of dollars. It would also curb the flow of cheap labor into the country, which has impacted wages for working Americans. 

Recommended
Hochul Said 'Bring It On.' The Sheriffs Filed in Federal Court. Mateo Forero Believe Them When They Tell You They Want You Dead Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Moreno added another caveat: this check would go only to working Americans. Some income brackets might be ineligible, and that’s fine. I don’t think giving millionaires $5,000 checks is good policy either. But first, let’s win the elections in November. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BERNIE MORENO | CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | GOP
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hochul Said 'Bring It On.' The Sheriffs Filed in Federal Court.

Hochul Said 'Bring It On.' The Sheriffs Filed in Federal Court.

Mateo Forero
Believe Them When They Tell You They Want You Dead

Believe Them When They Tell You They Want You Dead

Kurt Schlichter
New Email From Disgraced FBI Agent Truly Shows the Rot of the Anti-Trump Deep State

New Email From Disgraced FBI Agent Truly Shows the Rot of the Anti-Trump Deep State

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos