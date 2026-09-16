GOP Senator Explains Why Trump's $5,000 Dividend Is a Good Idea...and How We Can Pay for It

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), someone who should be considered to lead Senate Republicans since John Thune is weak sauce, appeared on CNN and explained to host Kaitlan Collins why Trump’s $5,000 dividend to Americans is a good idea.

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The president made this remark during the GOP’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month, which drew a ton of scrutiny. It is an expensive promise, and it will only happen if Republicans retain control of Congress. You could imagine how the Left reacted, with allegations that this is bribery. Right, because Democrats have never done that- bribing voters.

President Trump’s $5,000 Dividend takes the wealth our roaring economy created and puts it where it belongs: in the pockets of American citizens.



DC Democrats are losing their minds at this promise. They love sending your money overseas, giving it to illegals, paying off their… pic.twitter.com/IV2Qr90YM7 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) September 16, 2026

Moreno said this could happen only if the GOP controls Congress after the 2026 midterms, and that it could be paid for with the Trump Platinum Card program, a luxury visa lottery, and access fees into the United States. Both of those, he said, could raise trillions of dollars. It would also curb the flow of cheap labor into the country, which has impacted wages for working Americans.

Moreno added another caveat: this check would go only to working Americans. Some income brackets might be ineligible, and that’s fine. I don’t think giving millionaires $5,000 checks is good policy either. But first, let’s win the elections in November.

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