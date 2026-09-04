The Odds of a Lindsay Clancy Copycat Killing in Illinois Just Increased

The odds of a copycat crime in Illinois have just increased. A mother from Frankfort has been charged with murder after police were called to her home, where they found her 2-year-old son dead. She was found self-harming. The mother has been identified as Corie Walsh, 38 (via CBS News):

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BREAKING: Apparent Lindsay Clancy copycat Corie A. Walsh has been charged with the murder of her 2-year-old son.



The 38-year-old mother is accused of killing the child at her $1 million home in Frankfort, Illinois.



According to police, the mother had tried to harm herself after… pic.twitter.com/raKeDQMnmX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2026

A mother has been charged with murder after her 2-year-old child was killed inside a home in Frankfort, Illinois. Police said Corie Walsh, 38, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Police said Walsh is in custody and being held for medical treatment. She will be transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility ahead of her detention hearing. Frankfort police said officers were called to a home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a 17-year-old girl called 911 for help. When they arrived, officers found a 2-year-old being given CPR by the teenager. The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. As officers searched the home, police said they found the child's mother attempting to harm herself. She was also taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

🚨#BREAKING: Police investigate a deadly domestic incident in Frankfort, Illinois, after a 2-year-old child dies & the mother is hospitalized, in what locals fear could be a Lindsay Clancy "copycat" crime. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 2, 2026

JUST IN: Locals fear a Lindsay Clancy copycat incident has taken place in Frankfort, Illinois, after a 2-year-old child was murdered.



Police are calling the incident a "domestic-related homicide."



The child's mother was found "attempting self-harm" and was taken to the… pic.twitter.com/yZvHFvkxLx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2026

Walsh has three other children who were unharmed. Locals were worried, given the Lindsay Clancy case, that this was a copycat crime. That’s now confirmed.

Walsh hung her two-year-old son in a closet. She was also obsessed with the Lindsay Clancy case.

Absolutely sickening details coming out of this Lindsay Clancy copycat story in a wealthy Chicago suburb.



Corie Walsh hung her 2-year-old son in her basement and then attempted to off herself in her bathtub while her husband was away on business.



She became obsessed with the… pic.twitter.com/CZQwXx1lfH — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) September 4, 2026

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