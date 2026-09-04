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The Odds of a Lindsay Clancy Copycat Killing in Illinois Just Increased

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 04, 2026 3:00 PM
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The Odds of a Lindsay Clancy Copycat Killing in Illinois Just Increased
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The odds of a copycat crime in Illinois have just increased. A mother from Frankfort has been charged with murder after police were called to her home, where they found her 2-year-old son dead. She was found self-harming. The mother has been identified as Corie Walsh, 38 (via CBS News):

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A mother has been charged with murder after her 2-year-old child was killed inside a home in Frankfort, Illinois.

Police said Corie Walsh, 38, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Police said Walsh is in custody and being held for medical treatment. She will be transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility ahead of her detention hearing.

Frankfort police said officers were called to a home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a 17-year-old girl called 911 for help.

When they arrived, officers found a 2-year-old being given CPR by the teenager. The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

As officers searched the home, police said they found the child's mother attempting to harm herself. She was also taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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Walsh has three other children who were unharmed. Locals were worried, given the Lindsay Clancy case, that this was a copycat crime. That’s now confirmed. 

Walsh hung her two-year-old son in a closet. She was also obsessed with the Lindsay Clancy case. 

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News Topics CBS NEWS | CRIME | ILLINOIS | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH
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