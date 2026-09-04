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Lindsay Clancy's Defense Lawyer Is Not Letting This Go

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 04, 2026 10:08 AM
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Lindsay Clancy's Defense Lawyer Is Not Letting This Go
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

We've entered the seventh day of deliberations in this trial. 

Kevin Reddington, Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, is not letting this go. He claims that one juror is keeping the jury deadlocked on a verdict. From what we can gather, they’re split 11-1 for a not guilty verdict, though that’s likely not guilty by reason of insanity: Clancy’s defense does not deny she killed her three kids. 

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Reddington claims this juror isn’t following the jury charge issued by Judge William Sullivan, a method intended to press juries to reach a consensus when deadlocked. Usually, a mistrial is called if the jury remains deadlocked. This juror is reportedly dead-set on convicting Clancy. This morning, he claims this juror lied under oath, and later accused the judge of being soft with his instructions on Thursday:

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Yesterday, each juror was sworn in and asked a question by the judge, who later determined that the jury’s integrity remained suitable. Reddington called for the juror to be dismissed yesterday, though that’s a Hail Mary move; disagreement isn’t enough for a juror to be dismissed. 

Judge Sullivan directed them to return to the room after giving a refresher on the legal concept of reasonable doubt. 

Deliberations are ongoing. 

In January 2023, Clancy killed her three kids with exercise bands, slashed her wrists, and jumped out of a window, which left her paralyzed. Her defense is that postpartum psychosis, coupled with overmedication and mental health issues, made her not responsible for these heinous acts. 

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News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH
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