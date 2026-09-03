What This Liberal Podcaster Said About Illegal Aliens Killing Americans on CNN Says It All

It’s not surprising, since this lady is a left-wing clown, that her reaction to illegal aliens killing or maiming Americans says it all. Leigh McGowan, a frequent CNN panelist, said that all this talk was “exhausting,” revealing a horrid lack of empathy and compassion, though I’m sure she sides with Lindsay Clancy, who killed her kids.

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The Federalist’s Brianna Lyman brought up a Connecticut woman who was strangled to death by an illegal, which led to these remarks from McGowan (via Fox News):

Brianna Lyman completely wrecks Leigh McGowan on TPS.



"It's insulting that we're talking about this migrant instead of Brianna Connolly, who was strangled last week by an illegal"



"Oh my God, it's so exhausting"



"It's exhausting for you because your daughter wasn't strangled." pic.twitter.com/oG1T88YdHa — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 2, 2026

"Well, temporary does mean temporary, so eventually this individual may have been ordered to be removed," The Federalist reporter Brianna Lyman said on the "NewsNight" panel. "I think it's kind of insulting that we're talking about this immigrant instead of Brianna Connolly from Massachusetts who was strangled last week by an illegal alien. Why is the focus never…" McGowan interrupted Lyman as she mentioned Connolly’s killing. "Oh my God!" she said. "It’s so exhausting. Over and over again." Lyman immediately responded by contrasting McGowan’s frustration with the experiences of victims’ families. "It’s exhausting for you because your daughter wasn't the one strangled," Lyman said. "But it’s not exhausting for the parents of Americans who watch their children get murdered by illegal aliens." Lyman responded to the clash in a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, accusing the political left of becoming more upset when illegal immigrant crime is raised than by the crimes themselves. "Leftists are objectively pro-crime, which is why Democrat-run cities are all riddled with crime. It's the same reason why illegal alien crime doesn't anger them but Americans mentioning it does," she said. "There is something deeply sick about a political movement that treats murdered Americans as an inconvenience."

Spot-on, Lyman.

Also, the Left must react this way because illegal aliens are the only thing keeping their party relevant. Without illegal aliens, Democratic congressional apportionment would be heavily reduced. It’s already facing a massive haircut when 2030 rolls around. For years, we’ve seen this attitude exhibited by liberals and Democrats through media hits and policy. Now, the frustration of their unpopularity and their coddling of illegal aliens is being stripped bare, and it’s rather ugly, isn’t it?

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