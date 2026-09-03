DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Remember This Parent Who Killed Their Kids, Claimed Insanity, and Was Executed Anyway

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 03, 2026 7:15 AM
Advertisement
Remember This Parent Who Killed Their Kids, Claimed Insanity, and Was Executed Anyway
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Lindsay Clancy claims she suffered from postpartum psychosis, triggered by other mental health issues and overmedication, when she killed her three young children in January 2023. She became paralyzed after jumping out of a window following the killings and slashed her wrists. The case has become a national spectacle, a circus, really, with hordes of white liberal women and Gen Z morons thinking the husband, Patrick, is to blame and that she’s some feminist hero. 

Advertisement

We’ve come a long way since then, when we used to put child killers to death, regardless of whatever mental episode they may or may not be having. In 2001, John Battaglia was going through a divorce, killed his two daughters in May 2001, and was sentenced in 2002 to death. Battaglia called his ex-wife as he committed the murders. 

He claimed he was bipolar and undergoing a psychotic episode. No one disputes that these things can happen, but it was determined that he was aware that killing his children was wrong, and he was convicted. The jury took less than 20 minutes. They considered not imposing the death penalty on mental health grounds and, rightly, rejected it. And look, even Amnesty International thought his mental state should save him from execution. Too bad — he was given the needle in February 2018. 

Recommended
All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick Kurt Schlichter Bill Maher Had a Good Moniker for Lindsay Clancy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I’m experiencing mental health fatigue. I’m tired of the ‘they’re more likely to harm themselves’ line, which is looking more like a lie. It’s been used to excuse heinous acts of violence. We need to start locking them up and sedating them. Sorry, I’m finished. Lines need to be drawn, and child murder is one of them. 

Good on Texas for doing the right thing here. I pray that a disaster looms for sanity, law and order, and moral order with Clancy, whose jury is deadlocked. 

I’m not a super social conservative, but child killing is something that’s non-negotiable. What are we even doing here? How can this be rationalized? 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick

All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick

Kurt Schlichter
Bill Maher Had a Good Moniker for Lindsay Clancy

Bill Maher Had a Good Moniker for Lindsay Clancy

Matt Vespa
Who Knew Susan Collins Could Drop a Line Like This?

Who Knew Susan Collins Could Drop a Line Like This?

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos