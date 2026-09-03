Remember This Parent Who Killed Their Kids, Claimed Insanity, and Was Executed Anyway

Lindsay Clancy claims she suffered from postpartum psychosis, triggered by other mental health issues and overmedication, when she killed her three young children in January 2023. She became paralyzed after jumping out of a window following the killings and slashed her wrists. The case has become a national spectacle, a circus, really, with hordes of white liberal women and Gen Z morons thinking the husband, Patrick, is to blame and that she’s some feminist hero.

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We’ve come a long way since then, when we used to put child killers to death, regardless of whatever mental episode they may or may not be having. In 2001, John Battaglia was going through a divorce, killed his two daughters in May 2001, and was sentenced in 2002 to death. Battaglia called his ex-wife as he committed the murders.

John Battaglia killed his 2 daughters in what forensic psychologists said was psychosis, stemming from a bipolar disorder



The jury deliberated for 19 minutes



He was executed in 2018 pic.twitter.com/QKObJD2ExT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2026

7 men and 5 women on this jury. They had a unanimous verdict in under 20 minutes. https://t.co/7MnuhGAUWK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2026

He claimed he was bipolar and undergoing a psychotic episode. No one disputes that these things can happen, but it was determined that he was aware that killing his children was wrong, and he was convicted. The jury took less than 20 minutes. They considered not imposing the death penalty on mental health grounds and, rightly, rejected it. And look, even Amnesty International thought his mental state should save him from execution. Too bad — he was given the needle in February 2018.

On May 2, 2001, John Battaglia m*rdered his daughters, Faith (9) and Liberty (6), in Dallas, Texas, while their mother, Mary Jean Pearle, listened helplessly over the phone.



Battaglia had put the call on speaker so Pearle could hear as he sh*t the girls. The last thing she… pic.twitter.com/VGKX1zkkBO — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) October 30, 2025

I’m experiencing mental health fatigue. I’m tired of the ‘they’re more likely to harm themselves’ line, which is looking more like a lie. It’s been used to excuse heinous acts of violence. We need to start locking them up and sedating them. Sorry, I’m finished. Lines need to be drawn, and child murder is one of them.

Good on Texas for doing the right thing here. I pray that a disaster looms for sanity, law and order, and moral order with Clancy, whose jury is deadlocked.

I’m not a super social conservative, but child killing is something that’s non-negotiable. What are we even doing here? How can this be rationalized?

How could any jury look at this little onesie and not decide in 5 seconds?



This is a real low point for humanity. pic.twitter.com/Y362ubpgsV — C3 (@C_3C_3) September 2, 2026

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