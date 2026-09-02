Watch This CNN Guest Shut Down a Leftist Atlantic Writer's Laughable Take on Capitalism

It’s laughable. The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill tried to slide this anti-capitalist talking point onto CNN last night, and it was thrown into the furnace in seconds. Guest Kmele Foster went line by line, explaining that capitalism is a social good and has generated more wealth for nations than any other economic system in human history. Also, slavery predated capitalism, so this ‘it’s soaked in white supremacy’ nonsense was not tolerated by Mr. Foster. It was quite the takedown.

Advertisement

Kmele Foster: “It's one thing to not think capitalism isn't working ideally. It's another thing entirely to insist that it is oppressive, that it is bound up with white supremacy.

On CNN NewsNight, The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill argues that capitalism is oppressive and bound up in white supremacy.



Kmele Foster: “It's one thing to not think capitalism isn't working ideally. It's another thing entirely to insist that it is oppressive, that it is bound up with… pic.twitter.com/PLWRCuxt7v — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2026

Kmele Foster: “It's one thing to not think capitalism isn't working ideally. It's another thing entirely to insist that it is oppressive, that it is bound up with white supremacy. Hill: “How is it not?” Foster: “I've always preferred Adam Smith's description of capitalism as the natural system of liberty. The idea that people can own property, that they can exchange it freely with one another for profit, that they can find ways to put their resources to good use and profit in a way that is actually beneficial to everyone else, that there can be gains from trade that are mutually beneficial. These are foundational ideas that have created more wealth than any other system in human history. That is what capitalism is! That is not white supremacy.” Hill: “Do you think capitalism has always worked that way?” Foster: “I've actually just described the basic facts of the economics.” Hill: “That ain't how it's always worked.” Foster: “Slavery is an institution that is older than writing. It predates capitalism. The notion that white supremacy and all these other things are bound up with capitalism in an intrinsic and fundamental way is so absurd and laughable, it barely needs to be defended.” Hill: “How was it absurd?” Foster: “It barely needs to be defended.” Hill: “What do you mean it barely needs to be defended?” Foster: “You actually have to articulate what the connections is. How are these two things the same? I'm talking about private property, the right to exchange and sell with whomever you like. What does that have to do with white supremacy? … What is the white supremacy dynamic of private property?“

The Left says a lot, but they don’t know what they’re talking about.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.