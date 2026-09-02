Netflix Really Did a Documentary About the Journos Left on Air Force One

The media did the meme. They actually funded this, and Netflix is going to air it. In July, President Trump, facing credible assassination threats from the Iranians in Turkey, left Air Force One incognito, concealed in a catering tray, and left the country on a secret jet.

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The media made it all about them: no one cared. Look, guys, regarding the president of the United States: their security takes precedence. You don’t matter — that’s life. That’s what they say. It’s also not new.

They whined about being used as decoys. Get over it and shut up. They tried desperately to make this into a story, and no one gave a single solitary s**t about the White House Press Corps. It was hilarious. And now we can mock them again with this silly documentary, which will also shed further light on highly sensitive information about the president’s safety.

These people really want Trump dead.

Hahahahahahahaha they made a documentary just so the journos can tell their war stories about a plane ride where nothing happened. https://t.co/isOVO7rQ5w — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) September 1, 2026

What is this?? Like there’s annything left to cover on this narcissistic all-about-me WH press corps story. Everything has been said, but not everyone has said it, so in comes @netflix to beat a dead horse. 🙄🙄🙄



Let’s ensure that our Secret Service sources and methods can be… https://t.co/nwqLoioTFn — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 1, 2026

🔥 LMAO! A bunch of White House reporters made a documentary about Trump’s plane swap, pretending like they’re combat veterans



NOBODY feels more self-important than WH reporters🤡



Thank God Trump humbles them regularly pic.twitter.com/ZMucWnZFhj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 1, 2026

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