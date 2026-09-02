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Netflix Really Did a Documentary About the Journos Left on Air Force One

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 02, 2026 6:50 AM
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Netflix Really Did a Documentary About the Journos Left on Air Force One
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The media did the meme. They actually funded this, and Netflix is going to air it. In July, President Trump, facing credible assassination threats from the Iranians in Turkey, left Air Force One incognito, concealed in a catering tray, and left the country on a secret jet. 

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The media made it all about them: no one cared. Look, guys, regarding the president of the United States: their security takes precedence. You don’t matter — that’s life. That’s what they say. It’s also not new. 

They whined about being used as decoys. Get over it and shut up. They tried desperately to make this into a story, and no one gave a single solitary s**t about the White House Press Corps. It was hilarious. And now we can mock them again with this silly documentary, which will also shed further light on highly sensitive information about the president’s safety

These people really want Trump dead. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | NATIONAL SECURITY | NETFLIX | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | TURKEY
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