Hunter Biden Says He's More Than a Little Gay and Even Provided a Percentage.

So, apparently, Hunter Biden is sort of gay. Is this shocking? I couldn’t care less. There are other truly awful things about the man that even he knows preclude him from a presidential run, so let’s be grateful about that. Being 48.6 percent gay isn’t one of them. Oh, yeah, he was specific about the gayness that infested his body. This cannot be real, but some of the reaction to this news and the oddly specific percentage made it pretty:

Advertisement

Yes, he’s a little gay or whatever, but he also got his brother’s widow addicted to drugs and has been at the center of unfathomable decision-making — he’s not going to be the future of the party. Also, the laptop — the images of him and escorts, some of which involved M&Ms.

Hunter Biden says he’s 48.6% gay pic.twitter.com/6Wevvl5I52 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 1, 2026

He was gay , Hunter Biden? https://t.co/CObt71oEN6 pic.twitter.com/e0JZ2aitsQ — The Coffee with the Chicory ☕ 🇮🇹 🦆 (@DaCoffeeChicory) September 1, 2026

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, says he’s ‘a little bit’ gay, indicating that he’s around ‘48.6 percent’ into men. https://t.co/FUa4zvhtJT — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 1, 2026

Never deleting this app pic.twitter.com/SPOrDHyxcO — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) September 1, 2026

Folks, this man was never going to run for president. He doesn’t want it. The operative class knows there’s too much baggage. The ‘hey, I’m almost gay but likely bisexual’ announcement is a way to keep the Biden media flames going. They need attention because the family needs the money. Full stop.

But it made for some funny content.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.