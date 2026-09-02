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Hunter Biden Says He's More Than a Little Gay and Even Provided a Percentage.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 02, 2026 6:00 AM
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Hunter Biden Says He's More Than a Little Gay and Even Provided a Percentage.
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

So, apparently, Hunter Biden is sort of gay. Is this shocking? I couldn’t care less. There are other truly awful things about the man that even he knows preclude him from a presidential run, so let’s be grateful about that. Being 48.6 percent gay isn’t one of them. Oh, yeah, he was specific about the gayness that infested his body. This cannot be real, but some of the reaction to this news and the oddly specific percentage made it pretty:

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Yes, he’s a little gay or whatever, but he also got his brother’s widow addicted to drugs and has been at the center of unfathomable decision-making — he’s not going to be the future of the party. Also, the laptop — the images of him and escorts, some of which involved M&Ms. 

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Folks, this man was never going to run for president. He doesn’t want it. The operative class knows there’s too much baggage. The ‘hey, I’m almost gay but likely bisexual’ announcement is a way to keep the Biden media flames going. They need attention because the family needs the money. Full stop. 

But it made for some funny content. 

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | HUNTER BIDEN | JOE BIDEN | LGBTQ+ | MEDIA BIAS
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