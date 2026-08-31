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Here's the Reason Why a Canadian News Outlet Got Booted From Trump's Midterm Convention.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 31, 2026 9:00 PM
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Here's the Reason Why a Canadian News Outlet Got Booted From Trump's Midterm Convention.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

There will be one outlet barred from reporting on the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, next month: the CBC. The reason is quite clear, one that went underreported on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The outlet distributed a memo not to call the attacks on the Twin Towers an act of terrorism. For that affront, the CBC’s credentials have been revoked (via National Post):

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U.S President Donald Trump’s Republican Party has revoked the CBC/Radio-Canada’s press access to its upcoming midterm convention, citing the public broadcaster’s now-reversed policy not to refer to 9/11 as “terrorism” without direct attribution, National Post has learned.

A CBC spokesperson confirmed Monday that the Republican National Convention (RNC) had revoked access for both CBC and Radio-Canada to its major party gathering on Sept. 9 and 10, ahead of key midterm elections.

The unusual press credential revocation came following a week of controversy about an internal memo from the broadcaster reminding reporters and editors of a “longstanding language guidance” not to refer to the Sept. 11 attacks as “terrorism” without attribution.

In an email to National Post, Chuck Thompson, the CBC’s head of public affairs, said the public broadcaster is reviewing the RNC’s decision. “It is a disappointing development; we hope it will be reconsidered,” he wrote.

The RNC’s move also appears to be the latest attempt by Trump’s administration and party to fire salvos at Canada since free trade talks between Ottawa and Washington fell apart late last week.

[…]

Late Friday afternoon, following media reports about the broadcaster’s memo on the Sept. 11 attacks and ensuing criticism from both sides of the border, the CBC wrote in an editor’s blog that it had reversed the policy.

A few hours later, the RNC sent a heated letter to CBC/Radio-Canada revoking all the public broadcaster’s previously approved press credentials to the upcoming major political gathering in Dallas, TX. The gathering is an important press event as it will unite Republican heavyweights on the eve of key U.S. midterm elections.

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Yeah, it was a terrorist attack, you clowns. If you can’t grasp or understand that, you’re not a real news outlet. You have issues digesting facts, and you don’t deserve to be at the GOP’s convention. They’re going to give those credentials to an outlet that can understand what happened on that horrific day. In other words, not being engulfed by woke nonsense. 

Also, it’s Lake America now. 

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News Topics REPUBLICAN PARTY | TERRORISM | TEXAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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