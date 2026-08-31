Brian Williams Reminded Bill Maher What His Last Guest Said About COVID Vaccines. It Shocked Him.

Look who decided to show his face again, albeit in a friendlier setting: former NBC News anchor Brian Williams, who was cast out of the media world years ago for exaggerating reports on numerous stories. No one is canceled in Bill Maher’s eyes for that. He was punished, and now we move on. He’ll speak to anyone, within reason. You’ve seen that when he dined with President Donald Trump: he had a good time, felt he could discuss anything, and they did. Later, he was ripped by his own side for even showing up for the event. He even had the late Charlie Kirk on his podcast.

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The Club Random episodes are long, but Williams reminded Maher of what Scott Galloway thought would be a great delivery system for COVID vaccines, which Maher says he was unaware of — Galloway, a recent guest, said Gavin Newsom will be our next president, that America is a racist, sexist nation, and that he’s still aghast at how Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election:

Brian Williams leaves Bill Maher STUNNED after reminding him that Scott Galloway once wanted to put a nurse and COVID injections aboard EVERY Amazon delivery truck.



The plan would have transformed Amazon's nationwide delivery fleet into mobile vaccination centers because its… pic.twitter.com/7tk4zjvl3W — Overton (@overton_news) August 31, 2026

WILLIAMS: "Scott Galloway, during COVID, went on your show... He thought every Amazon truck should have a nurse and COVID injections on board." "He thought that should be the delivery system." MAHER: "Really?" WILLIAMS: "He said it sitting next to you. I swear to God." MAHER: "That seems a little draconian."

The two did agree that Democrats should stop being intentionally offensive over things that even they know won’t sit well, like going after Thanksgiving.

Bill Maher and Brian Williams ROAST Democrats for embracing an idea so politically suicidal that "no normal person would ever go for it": canceling Thanksgiving.



"You don't f*ck with Thanksgiving."



"That's what I said about the last election. You lost a crazy contest to a crazy… pic.twitter.com/ybEZmWDYJP — Overton (@overton_news) August 31, 2026

“You don't f*ck with Thanksgiving,” said Williams.

Maher also seemed shocked that liberals hate football (via Mediaite):

That one I have not heard!” Maher said. “Who thinks liberals are against the NFL?” Williams reiterated he was quoting James Carville, who said in 2024 the overall message coming from the Democratic Party was “too feminine.” “Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you,” Carville said at the time. Maher couldn’t believe it. “So you’ve seen that?” Maher asked Williams. “Yeah, yeah,” Williams said. “Because it’s violent?” Maher asked. “Yes, it’s toxic masculinity,” Williams told him. Maher did not push back; he just seemed fairly disgusted by what he was hearing. The Real Time host said football was a topic where his inner Libertarian came out: if the players consent to play, there should be no complaints about the game being brutal, he said. “These players are happy. This is their happy place when it goes well,” Maher said. “Yes, it breaks your bones. As an adult, you have to have the right to say ‘I get it, this could fuck me up, later in life will not be as good — I don’t care. That’s my choice to do it now.'”

On this, it might be exaggerated. The fans who fill 70-85,000-seat stadiums are not all Republicans or Trump supporters. You don’t get the salary cap increasing the way it is now by a large swath of liberals eschewing football over those reasons. Do some think like that? Sure, but that’s a very academic, obtuse, and very female take on the subject, aka people who don’t watch sports.

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Still, the Amazon Prime nurse with a healthy dose of vaccine was something. One of my biggest regrets was taking that juice, which I didn’t need. I had natural immunity after infection. I’m sure millions feel the same way. If there’s one Trump policy I’m more than lukewarm about, it’s that.

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