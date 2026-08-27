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Somehow We Might Have Two Lions on the Loose in Rural Indiana

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 27, 2026 8:30 PM
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Somehow We Might Have Two Lions on the Loose in Rural Indiana
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Residents of Madison County, Indiana, received an unusual warning from police today: two lions were sighted in the area, specifically a lioness and her cub. Located outside of Indianapolis, a drone operator reportedly confirmed that these exotic animals were on the loose. The Indianapolis Zoo double-checked on its big cats, reporting that all were accounted for. If the reports are true, someone in the area was breaking the law, as owning these exotic animals as pets is illegal. The first sighting was this morning, around 10 AM (via Indy Star):

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At around 10 a.m. on Aug. 27, Madison County sheriff's deputies responded to a most unusual call: a resident reported seeing a lioness and her cub strolling southwest across his property in the 10000 block of South County Road 50 West.

After searching the area on foot and with drones for four hours, authorities found no evidence of the cats, the Madison County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook at around 4 p.m.

Still, people in the area should immediately contact authorities about "any unusual animal sightings," the post said.

Before the department made its post, several media outlets reported that the lion sighting had been confirmed with a drone. Madison County Sheriff John Beeman did not immediately respond to IndyStar's request for clarification.

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Thus far, police have not spotted the animals. No missing animal reports were filed either.

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News Topics CRIME | FOX NEWS | INDIANA
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