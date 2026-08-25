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The Daily Beast Has to Be Trolling With This Stupid Post About Stephen Miller and His Wife

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 25, 2026 6:00 AM
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The Daily Beast Has to Be Trolling With This Stupid Post About Stephen Miller and His Wife
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Look, it must be a slow news day, or The Daily Beast is just terrible at what they do, but they decided to turn what married couples say to one another into a post. They wasted time on this tweet Stephen Miller’s wife left for him, for reasons that lack comprehension — this is what married couples do:

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Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife shared a cringey note on social media to mark his 41st birthday on Sunday.

Katie Miller, the wife of top Trump aide Stephen Miller, gushed about her husband on X, saying he was living “his life’s dream” by championing anti-immigrant sentiment at the White House.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person, the best dad, and my forever partner,” Katie, 34, wrote. “Watching @StephenM live his life’s dream with drive and determination every day inspires me, our children, and everyone who knows him.”

How is that cringy, guys? Even when trolling, they’re trash at it. 

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The reactions were spot-on, though. In fact, that’s what makes this story interesting.

We know you guys hate marriage over there. 

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News Topics MEDIA BIAS | STEPHEN MILLER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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