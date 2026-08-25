The Daily Beast Has to Be Trolling With This Stupid Post About Stephen Miller and His Wife

Look, it must be a slow news day, or The Daily Beast is just terrible at what they do, but they decided to turn what married couples say to one another into a post. They wasted time on this tweet Stephen Miller’s wife left for him, for reasons that lack comprehension — this is what married couples do:

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Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife shared a cringey note on social media to mark his 41st birthday on Sunday. Katie Miller, the wife of top Trump aide Stephen Miller, gushed about her husband on X, saying he was living “his life’s dream” by championing anti-immigrant sentiment at the White House. “Happy Birthday to my favorite person, the best dad, and my forever partner,” Katie, 34, wrote. “Watching @StephenM live his life’s dream with drive and determination every day inspires me, our children, and everyone who knows him.”

How is that cringy, guys? Even when trolling, they’re trash at it.

"Breaking news: Wife supports husband"



- The Daily Beast — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 24, 2026

If your wife isn’t your number one fan, you need a new wife. https://t.co/EEyRTpuSA9 — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) August 24, 2026

That's how marriages are supposed to work. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 24, 2026

Does everyone at the Daily Beast hate their spouse? — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) August 24, 2026

Did you have a point? pic.twitter.com/KUkhezWTzD — Dana (@OhMelodylane) August 24, 2026

The Daily Beast discovers traditional marriage. — J D (@Jdkoa) August 24, 2026

That’s kind of the goal of marriage… to have someone who is always your number one fan https://t.co/qmsyfsSfJm — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) August 24, 2026

The reactions were spot-on, though. In fact, that’s what makes this story interesting.

We know you guys hate marriage over there.

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