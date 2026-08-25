Why This CNN Host Slobbered All Over Mike Pence This Weekend

No, it’s not because of the transgender issue per se, but former Vice President Mike Pence was never going to be THE leader of the Republican Party. He had his moment during the Tea Party wave, and he was good, but that era is over. He is incapable of leading the movement now. He’s the very definition of weak, panican trash. Someone whose deference will get us killed. And when you’re getting slobbered over by CNN, as he was over the weekend for having a transgender staffer, that’s when you know you’ve drifted fully from the GOP base:

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BASH: "I spoke to her [Julia Curlee, transgender briefer for Pence during Trump’s first presidency] earlier this week, and she said despite your different views, you treated her with "great dignity," and a big moment for her in her life was you telling her mother that you must be very proud of your daughter. What was your reaction to hearing her say that?" PENCE: "I appreciate the kind words ... My conservative values are fairly well-known, but maybe some people didn't quite know that among our Christian values is — my wife and I believe in treating others the way that we'd like to be treated, with decency and respect. And I was heartened to hear Julia reflect that that was the experience that took place in our office."

Well, as the saying goes, the liberal media and the Democrats love conservatives when they die. George H.W. Bush was evil incarnate, as was John McCain, but they somehow became beloved patriots once they passed away. Pence seems to be ahead of schedule here. Pence would be someone the Democrats would pick apart, knowing his deference to duty would lead him to sabotage conservative goals. It’s that deference to public duty, tradition, and whatnot that Democrats have played on us for too long, but some, in fact too many, still follow this tune like the Pied Piper.

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