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Oh, That's Not a Good Hot Mic Moment for Darline Graham

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 20, 2026 3:30 PM
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Oh, That's Not a Good Hot Mic Moment for Darline Graham
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) may be banking too much on her non-politician, open-book demeanor. We know she’s not her late brother. We know she’s not a politician. You can’t blow off national security matters when that could be a significant part of your job. We’re bombing Iran — you’re not familiar with national security matters? Sure, it was about Taiwan proper, but the inexperience and skepticism toward her were confirmed this week.

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She’s not a bad person, but is she right for a full term? What do we know about her? On top of this flub, we have some pro-life organizations lukewarm about whether she’d be a fighter for life. 

Now, we have this hot mic moment where a staffer can be heard telling the reporter, "nothing too difficult here":

She also tried to do damage control this week with Sean Hannity, and it didn’t go well. 

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Look, she’s serving her country on an interim basis. That’s fine, but maybe a full term isn’t it. 

This is like fire coming out of my mouth, but the staffer on the hot mic is a throwback to the Joe Biden days.

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News Topics IRAN | NATIONAL SECURITY | PRO-LIFE | SEAN HANNITY | SENATE
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