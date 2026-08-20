Oh, That's Not a Good Hot Mic Moment for Darline Graham

Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) may be banking too much on her non-politician, open-book demeanor. We know she’s not her late brother. We know she’s not a politician. You can’t blow off national security matters when that could be a significant part of your job. We’re bombing Iran — you’re not familiar with national security matters? Sure, it was about Taiwan proper, but the inexperience and skepticism toward her were confirmed this week.

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Darline Graham’s answer here is disqualifying for a senate seat. I have nothing against her, I’m sure she’s a nice woman. But if you can’t answer a basic question about Taiwan and China you can’t be one of 100 US senators. pic.twitter.com/nYFkva6ggU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 20, 2026

She’s not a bad person, but is she right for a full term? What do we know about her? On top of this flub, we have some pro-life organizations lukewarm about whether she’d be a fighter for life.

Now, we have this hot mic moment where a staffer can be heard telling the reporter, "nothing too difficult here":

🚨HOT MIC: A hot mic catches Darline Graham’s campaign staff telling a reporter, “Nothing too difficult here” before asking her a question.



Shes running a Joe Biden campaign‼️ pic.twitter.com/kwMcMwP5qN — Ralph Norman Fan (@RalphNormanFan) August 20, 2026

She also tried to do damage control this week with Sean Hannity, and it didn’t go well.

NBC News: Senator Darline Graham faces more questions about her qualifications after debate blunder



Even before Tuesday night’s debate, Sen. Darline Graham has been fending off questions about her qualifications to replace her brother, the late Lindsey Graham, in the Senate.… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 20, 2026

Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) said Wednesday she's willing to "become informed on" new issues after she was asked about fumbling a question in the South Carolina GOP Senate debate, admitting she was "not that informed on national security” and neglecting to answer a question about… pic.twitter.com/sfzofMZlju — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2026

Darline Graham: I tripped up on one question last night, regarding Taiwan. I don't speak politician. I was just honest. Of course, Taiwan is our friend. But I think people in South Carolina are more worried about boys in girls sports. pic.twitter.com/xKZNxkldrN — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2026





Look, she’s serving her country on an interim basis. That’s fine, but maybe a full term isn’t it.

This is like fire coming out of my mouth, but the staffer on the hot mic is a throwback to the Joe Biden days.

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