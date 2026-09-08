DHS Hires Private Contractors to Compel Illegal Aliens to Pay Their Fines

The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly hired private contractors to track down illegal aliens who have failed to pay fines following their deportation from the United States.

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#BREAKING: DHS hires private contractors to hunt down deported illegals over unpaid fines. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 8, 2026

According to Bloomberg, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol will attempt to recover nearly $500 million in fines from approximately 66,000 illegal aliens deported to Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. The contracts are worth up to $36 million across four different firms.

Bloomberg claims that the contractors are authorized to photograph homes, obtain utility bills, employment history, and court records to find the foreign nationals and determine their finances.

The move comes as the Trump administration has tilted increasingly against immigration, both legal and illegal. The decision to heavily increase fees for H-1B visas resulted in an 87 percent drop in applications, and DHS has set numerous records for both arrests and deportations in recent months.

🚨Update: President Trump’s $100K H-1B fee led to an 87% drop in applications from abroad, per USA TODAY! pic.twitter.com/MvDSkv5tss — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) September 8, 2026

DHS continues to break records.



For the THIRD STRAIGHT month— @ICEgov set a new record for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a single month. This is promises made, promises kept in action.



If you are here illegally, LEAVE NOW or we will find, arrest, and deport… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) September 5, 2026

Overall, the emphasis on a stronger immigration policy has resulted in the Trump administration achieving the first net negative migration in half a century.

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