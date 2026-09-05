Belligerent Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat on American Airlines Flight

An unruly passenger had to be restrained with duct tape and zip ties by fellow passengers following an unhinged outburst aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark on Thursday night.

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An American Airlines passenger was restrained with duct tape and zip ties after an alleged outburst about two hours into a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark.



Witnesses said the chaos erupted when a man began yelling at a male passenger next to him.



The man was reportedly… pic.twitter.com/kb7i2ufzlN — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 5, 2026

A passenger was duct-taped to his seat after allegedly making racist and anti-gay remarks on an American Airlines flight.



According to TMZ, the man allegedly used the N-word toward a Black flight attendant and became violent, hitting another passenger and pushing a woman who… pic.twitter.com/GuqwkeEdoh — Complex (@Complex) September 4, 2026

American Airlines passenger duct tape to his seat following unruly behavior onboard flight AA618 Thursday night.



Arthur Lundeen, 67, of Arizona, was restrained to his seat with duct tape and his hands were restrained with zip ties, according to the Maryland Transportation… pic.twitter.com/s79nORwCvh — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 5, 2026

American Airlines passenger Arthur Lundeen, 67, of Arizona, was duct taped to his seat on flight AA618 after unruly behavior on a Thursday night flight.



Zip ties were also used, he was handed over to police upon landing. pic.twitter.com/HsOVW8DsJo — AlphaFox (@alphafox) September 5, 2026

Witnesses claim that the male passenger, approximately two hours into the flight, had begun “screaming about Jesus and going to Hell,” before a female flight attendant approached the man to calm the situation. The man then began to shout racial and anti-gay slurs before striking a fellow passenger, according to TMZ.

A female passenger then attempted to intervene, but was pushed away. The devolving incident prompted three male passengers to step in and subdue the belligerent passenger, eventually duct-taping him to his seat and further restraining his hands with zip ties.

The flight was then diverted to Baltimore, where the belligerent passenger was taken into custody by authorities.

"On Sept. 3, American Airlines flight 618 diverted to Baltimore (BWI) due to a disruptive customer," American Airlines told Fox News. "Upon arrival, law enforcement met the aircraft and assisted with deplaning the customer before the flight continued to its destination."

No federal charges for the incident have been filed at this time.

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