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Belligerent Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat on American Airlines Flight

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 05, 2026 11:00 AM
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Belligerent Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat on American Airlines Flight
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

An unruly passenger had to be restrained with duct tape and zip ties by fellow passengers following an unhinged outburst aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark on Thursday night.

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Witnesses claim that the male passenger, approximately two hours into the flight, had begun “screaming about Jesus and going to Hell,” before a female flight attendant approached the man to calm the situation. The man then began to shout racial and anti-gay slurs before striking a fellow passenger, according to TMZ.

A female passenger then attempted to intervene, but was pushed away. The devolving incident prompted three male passengers to step in and subdue the belligerent passenger, eventually duct-taping him to his seat and further restraining his hands with zip ties.

The flight was then diverted to Baltimore, where the belligerent passenger was taken into custody by authorities.

"On Sept. 3, American Airlines flight 618 diverted to Baltimore (BWI) due to a disruptive customer," American Airlines told Fox News. "Upon arrival, law enforcement met the aircraft and assisted with deplaning the customer before the flight continued to its destination."

No federal charges for the incident have been filed at this time.

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News Topics CRIME | MARYLAND | NEWARK
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