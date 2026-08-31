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Trump Just Brought a Massive Manufacturing Deal to North Carolina

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 31, 2026 6:00 PM
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Trump Just Brought a Massive Manufacturing Deal to North Carolina
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Prysmian, one of the giants in the cable manufacturing industry, has announced that it are investing over $1 billion into a manufacturing facility in North Carolina, creating hundreds of new jobs.

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The 1.2 million-square-foot campus is expected to nearly double the size of Prysmian’s on-site workforce, which will create fiber optic cables that are critical for the American economy and national security. The construction project will take an estimated two years to complete.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth of the U.S. demand for advanced digital solutions. We are one of just three U.S. manufacturers of fiber and optical cables, and now we are committing more than a billion dollars to new innovative solutions and transformational capacity growth,” said Andrea Pirondini, Prysmian North America CEO, in a press release.

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Prysmian has been a major ally to President Donald Trump’s economic policies. They wholeheartedly endorsed Trump’s retaliatory tariffs due to their boon to the American copper industry.

The major announcement could boost the electoral prospects of Republican candidate Mike Whatley as the GOP’s business-friendly environment encourages more investment into American manufacturing.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JOBS | NORTH CAROLINA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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