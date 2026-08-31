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Sec. of the Army Dan Driscoll Has Resigned

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 31, 2026 8:45 PM
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Sec. of the Army Dan Driscoll Has Resigned
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has resigned from his post following altercations with Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Fox News reported Monday evening.

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“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. “The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War.”

No departure date has been revealed for Driscoll, but reports indicate that he is expected to leave the Pentagon “in coming days.”

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News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | JD VANCE | PETE HEGSETH
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