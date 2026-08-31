Sec. of the Army Dan Driscoll Has Resigned

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has resigned from his post following altercations with Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Fox News reported Monday evening.

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🚨 BREAKING: Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has RESIGNED, per Fox



This comes after MONTHS of butting heads with War Secretary Pete Hegseth over the firings of many top Army Generals



Driscoll is a close ally of VP JD Vance, and was expected to stay around until at least… pic.twitter.com/oAXmLpd1hG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll just RESIGNED, submitting his resignation to President Trump — WSJ



This comes after he reportedly had differences and "friction" with SecWar Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/vPIl2MyOPm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2026

U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll has resigned from his position at the Pentagon, following months of tension and infighting between the Army Department and the Office of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/N5ObtI4C3I — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 31, 2026

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. “The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War.”

No departure date has been revealed for Driscoll, but reports indicate that he is expected to leave the Pentagon “in coming days.”

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