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DOJ Denaturalizes Heinous Criminal Serving 20 Years in Prison

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 31, 2026 8:00 PM
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DOJ Denaturalizes Heinous Criminal Serving 20 Years in Prison
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Trump administration has denaturalized an Indian migrant who was convicted of rape and kidnapping, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Monday afternoon.

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Blanche says that Gurmeet Singh concealed a rape and kidnapping conviction while applying for U.S. citizenship. Justice Department officials received a favorable outcome in federal court to have the fraudulent citizenship revoked.

Singh, a taxi driver, faced charges for kidnapping and raping a woman at knife-point in 2011. He was convicted in 2014 and handed down a 20-year sentence. He entered the United States on a temporary visa in 1992, which he illegally overstayed. He managed to gain permanent residence after his family filed a petition in 2000, according to the New York Post.

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“Gurmeet Singh, a convicted rapist from India, is no longer a U.S. citizen,” Blanche said in the announcement. “He concealed a rape and kidnapping during the naturalization process, and a federal court has now revoked his citizenship. This Department took this case across the finish line, and we will continue to move expeditiously on denaturalization referrals. Fraudulently obtained citizenship will not protect criminals from justice.”

Singh is eligible for release from prison in 2029.

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News Topics DOJ | INDIA | TODD BLANCHE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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