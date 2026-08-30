RFK Jr Dropped Some Massive Bombshells at His Latest Town Hall

Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America for a town hall where he dropped some major news regarding the Make America Healthy Again initiative and rampant fraud under President Joe Biden.

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Start your Saturday off right by joining Kayleigh and her town hall w/RFK Jr.



I’ll also be joining to talk about Dr* Jill Biden’s claim that her husband dropping out in 2024 was “heroic” - along with my taste analysis of the most popular cereals by U.S. state.



Only on FNC! https://t.co/TzrtmVWF2D — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 29, 2026

Kennedy Jr. revealed that America’s obesity rates are experiencing a decline for the first time in 40 years, with a three percent drop over the last year. Kennedy Jr. credits the success to lowered prices on GLP-1s that were secured by the Trump administration through the wildly popular TrumpRx platform.

"It's over a hundred billion dollars a year that's being STOLEN…”@SecKennedy on how the Trump Administration is ENDING THE FRAUD that Biden's HHS allowed to fester. Accountability is BACK! pic.twitter.com/jfMIaTS2JO — HHS Rapid Response (@HHSResponse) August 29, 2026

The Trump administration has also dedicated resources to closing the vast amounts of fraud in the healthcare industry. Kennedy Jr. told listeners that they have moved to shut down “thousands” government-funded hospice centers that were operating without any patients in California, as well as medical instrument companies that produce no medical instruments.

"It's over a hundred billion dollars a year that's being STOLEN…”@SecKennedy on how the Trump Administration is ENDING THE FRAUD that Biden's HHS allowed to fester. Accountability is BACK! pic.twitter.com/jfMIaTS2JO — HHS Rapid Response (@HHSResponse) August 29, 2026

Kennedy Jr. also spoke about the rise of transgender surgery centers in the United States under the Biden administration, stating that the issue was heavily politicized and that investors were lining their pockets with billions of dollars on the basis of falsified scientific studies. He cited one European study that showed that transitioning offered minimal benefit, but raised the likelihood of suicidal ideation significantly.

Kayleigh asked why America is behind Europe on kid sex-change surgeries.



RFK Jr. didn’t flinch.



“It was politicized. People were making billions. They falsified the science.”



Britain studied it. Minimal benefit. Catastrophic harm. Suicide numbers went up.



Now HHS is cutting… pic.twitter.com/j6EUXSMgZx — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2026

President Donald Trump and Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again partnership has been a key aspect of the administration, and the successes produced from it are sure to be featured prominently on the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections.

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