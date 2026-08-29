Trump and PGA Tour Announce That He Will Chair 2026 Presidents Cup

The PGA Tour has announced that President Donald Trump will serve as the chairman of the upcoming 2026 Presidents Cup in Medinah, Illinois.

JUST IN: Trump announces he has accepted the PGA Tour’s invitation to become honorary chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup in Chicago. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 29, 2026

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“At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago.” - President DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q3Sjh5QRjk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 29, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has hereby ACCEPTED becoming PGA Tour's Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, taking place in Chicago



Awesome! 🔥



"At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary… pic.twitter.com/yoHbdFGSX2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 29, 2026

President Trump has accepted the role of Honorary Chairman for the upcoming Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club near Chicago. Trump says he plans to attend the event and greet players from both teams.



Photo via Reuters pic.twitter.com/tU41T9iO7z — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) August 29, 2026

The Presidents Cup is a tournament similar to that of the famous Ryder Cup, except a team formed of players from the United States faces off against a team composed of players from all continents besides Europe. No cash prize is awarded for winning the tournament, as the event is held to raise money for charitable causes.

Trump has served as the chairman of the tournament once before during his first term in 2017. Since then, North American chairmen have consisted of President Joe Biden and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump will join President Barack Obama as the only two heads of state to have chaired the tournament twice.

The Trump family wields enormous influence over the world of golf, numerous courses owned by the Trumps play host to tournaments with the PGA, LIV, and Senior tours each year. Trump has likewise made the revitalization of Washington, D.C.’s golf scene a component of his capital beautification project.

The updated East Potomac Golf Links, to be redesigned by iconic course designer Tom Fazio, is expected to be able to host the most prestigious tournaments offered in the United States.

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