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Thousands of Pounds of Beer Are Missing After 'Largest Beer Heist in History'

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 29, 2026 9:45 AM
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Thousands of Pounds of Beer Are Missing After 'Largest Beer Heist in History'
AP Photo/Ivan Moreno, File

The largest beer heist in history took place in California this month after thieves made off with approximately 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

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Authorities in Montclair, California say a shipment carrying $45,000 worth of beer never reached its destination. One hour later, a second shipment worth $25,000 was then picked up after being given fraudulent documentation, according to local news.

Pabst Blue Ribbon has used the theft as an opportunity to market their brand.

"To the thief: we don’t fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way,” the company said in a social media post. “Pabst is officially starting the clock now - you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked. Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery. P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious."

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Law enforcement has not reported any leads in the investigation so far. They have been unable to identify the potential drivers, vehicles, or company involved in the heist.

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News Topics ABC NEWS | CALIFORNIA | CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | USA
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