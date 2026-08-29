Thousands of Pounds of Beer Are Missing After 'Largest Beer Heist in History'

The largest beer heist in history took place in California this month after thieves made off with approximately 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

🚨Report: A carrying 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer with over 50,000 cans was stolen after being picked up for delivery on August 17 from Montclair, California pic.twitter.com/Ft2H6FCCRH — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 29, 2026

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A truck carrying an estimated 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer was stolen in Montclair in what may be the biggest beer heist ever. The stolen truck was loaded with what is equivalent to more than 50,000 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon. https://t.co/sWE5lfi1Y0 pic.twitter.com/oyEJpeaFPc — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 28, 2026

JUST IN: Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer has been stolen in California, in what's believed to be the largest “beer heist” ever. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 28, 2026

Authorities in Montclair, California say a shipment carrying $45,000 worth of beer never reached its destination. One hour later, a second shipment worth $25,000 was then picked up after being given fraudulent documentation, according to local news.

Pabst Blue Ribbon has used the theft as an opportunity to market their brand.

"To the thief: we don’t fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way,” the company said in a social media post. “Pabst is officially starting the clock now - you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked. Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery. P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious."

Law enforcement has not reported any leads in the investigation so far. They have been unable to identify the potential drivers, vehicles, or company involved in the heist.

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