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The Washington Post Can't Be That Dumb, Right?

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 29, 2026 7:00 PM
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The Washington Post Can't Be That Dumb, Right?
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

The Washington Post, in a baffling attempt to disparage the mass deportation agenda put forth by President Donald Trump, published data revealing that more than 60 percent of illegal aliens detained by ICE had criminal records other than being illegally present in the United States.

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The Post’s story revealed that, since taking office for his second term, the Trump administration has arrested over 500,000 individuals illegally present in the United States. Of those 500,000, more than 300,000 had either pending charges or a criminal record.

The Post also seemed oblivious to the fact that maintaining an illegal presence in the United States is…illegal, as pointed out by Bill Melugin of Fox News and ICE themselves.

The Post was rightfully dragged for its idiotic post.

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Under Trump’s leadership, the United States has made massive strides in reforming both illegal and legal immigration, helping the country achieve net-negative migration status for the first time in half a century.

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News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WASHINGTON POST
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