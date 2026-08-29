The Washington Post Can't Be That Dumb, Right?

The Washington Post, in a baffling attempt to disparage the mass deportation agenda put forth by President Donald Trump, published data revealing that more than 60 percent of illegal aliens detained by ICE had criminal records other than being illegally present in the United States.

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ICE has arrested more than half a million people since President Trump returned to office, and nearly 40 percent do not have a criminal record.



As of Aug. 6, ICE had detained more people without a criminal record this year than in all of 2025. https://t.co/HkeORNeWvK pic.twitter.com/XV70fTNJQZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 29, 2026

The Post’s story revealed that, since taking office for his second term, the Trump administration has arrested over 500,000 individuals illegally present in the United States. Of those 500,000, more than 300,000 had either pending charges or a criminal record.

The Post also seemed oblivious to the fact that maintaining an illegal presence in the United States is…illegal, as pointed out by Bill Melugin of Fox News and ICE themselves.

Crossing the border illegally is a federal crime via 8 USC 1325. 5 year statute of limitation for first time offense.



Overstaying a visa is a civil offense.



Being unlawfully present in the U.S. is a civil offense.



But none of these semantics matter, because any of the above… https://t.co/NWNXRQ9Ok5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 29, 2026

EVERY single one of these individuals committed a crime when they came into this country illegally. What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is whether they are illegally in the U.S. - full stop.



Nearly 70% of illegal aliens ICE arrested across the country have… https://t.co/BZkAkTKfoB — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 29, 2026

The Post was rightfully dragged for its idiotic post.

So out of 500,000+ immigrants, 300,000+ had a documented criminal history? And this is supposed to make me be *against* deportations? https://t.co/CbE7NgL1Vi — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) August 29, 2026

ICE ‘targets’ people who are in the United States illegally. Immigration authorities of all countries do this. The subtext of articles like this is that it’s somehow ok to cross the border illegally or to overstay a visa. It’s not. This shouldn’t be controversial. https://t.co/kvVThxxvcD — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) August 29, 2026

Crossing the border illegally is a federal crime. Unlawful presence in the United States is a civil offense.



Regardless, what an odd way to report that over half of the people arrested by ICE have criminal records.



Thanks, @ICEgov! https://t.co/lND8UeRV3s — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) August 29, 2026

We voted for deporting all illegal aliens, not just those who committed additional crimes. https://t.co/1KwcgzkMiZ — Bo French (@bofrench) August 29, 2026

Under Trump’s leadership, the United States has made massive strides in reforming both illegal and legal immigration, helping the country achieve net-negative migration status for the first time in half a century.

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