DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Thing That Democrats Say Never Happens Just Happened Again

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 28, 2026 6:30 PM
Advertisement
The Thing That Democrats Say Never Happens Just Happened Again
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Despite Democrats around the country continuing to tell the lie that our elections are secure from non-citizens voting, the Department of Justice has once again uncovered a case of voter fraud in California.

Advertisement

On Friday morning, federal agents arrested Darwin Jonathan Rivera Flores, a 30-year-old Honduran national, on charges of unlawfully registering to vote and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. Should he be convicted, Rivera Flores faces conviction for his alleged crimes.

“Because states like California allow non-citizens to easily register to vote and receive a ballot by mail, there is no telling how many non-citizens are currently registered,” U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a post on social media.

Recommended
Scott Bessent Levels This Progressive Senator With an Economics Lesson for Dummies Dmitri Bolt Here's Why Zohran Mamdani Was Just Slapped With an Ethics Complaint Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Democrats and weak Republicans are continuing to ignore President Donald Trump’s demands to pass the SAVE America Act, an election integrity measure to impose voter ID and proof of citizenship requirements to participate in elections.

Trump’s efforts to restrict access to mail-in ballots to verified voters is also facing major legal challenges as an Obama-appointed judge continues to stifle rules imposed by the United States Postal Service at the direction of his administration.

The growing number of voter fraud cases from around the country casts a shadow over the upcoming midterm elections, which are now just 67 days away.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DONALD TRUMP | VOTER ID
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Scott Bessent Levels This Progressive Senator With an Economics Lesson for Dummies

Scott Bessent Levels This Progressive Senator With an Economics Lesson for Dummies

Dmitri Bolt
Here's Why Zohran Mamdani Was Just Slapped With an Ethics Complaint

Here's Why Zohran Mamdani Was Just Slapped With an Ethics Complaint

Amy Curtis
Were the Bombs of August 1945 'Demonic'?

Were the Bombs of August 1945 'Demonic'?

Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos