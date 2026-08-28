The Thing That Democrats Say Never Happens Just Happened Again

Despite Democrats around the country continuing to tell the lie that our elections are secure from non-citizens voting, the Department of Justice has once again uncovered a case of voter fraud in California.

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🚨 Election Fraud Arrests Begin



This morning we arrested and federally charged a Honduran national for unlawfully registering to vote in California and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen.



Darwin Jonathan Rivera Flores, 30, of Winnetka, is charged with two felonies and faces… pic.twitter.com/XUE8gII4GK — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) August 28, 2026

On Friday morning, federal agents arrested Darwin Jonathan Rivera Flores, a 30-year-old Honduran national, on charges of unlawfully registering to vote and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. Should he be convicted, Rivera Flores faces conviction for his alleged crimes.

“Because states like California allow non-citizens to easily register to vote and receive a ballot by mail, there is no telling how many non-citizens are currently registered,” U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a post on social media.

Meanwhile, Democrats and weak Republicans are continuing to ignore President Donald Trump’s demands to pass the SAVE America Act, an election integrity measure to impose voter ID and proof of citizenship requirements to participate in elections.

Trump’s efforts to restrict access to mail-in ballots to verified voters is also facing major legal challenges as an Obama-appointed judge continues to stifle rules imposed by the United States Postal Service at the direction of his administration.

The growing number of voter fraud cases from around the country casts a shadow over the upcoming midterm elections, which are now just 67 days away.

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