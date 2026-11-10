Texas Democrats Are Coming for Your Guns Next Year

Texas Democrats are gearing up for a full-court legislative push when they control the state House. Part of their agenda involves a barrage of efforts to restrict gun rights.

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Bill filing for the 90th Texas Legislature opened Monday, which marks the first day lawmakers could prefile bills. By the end of the day, 1,262 bills and resolutions had been filed.

The session convenes on January 12, 2027, with Democrats holding the governorship, lieutenant governorship, and the House. Republicans managed to keep the Senate in the midterm elections.

The NRA’s lobbying arm reported that Democrats submitted 35 firearm-related bills on the first day.

The proposals arrive after Democrats captured the Texas governorship and House majority, although Republicans retained the Senate. That leaves a substantial obstacle to passage, even as the filings show what gun-control advocates want lawmakers to consider. Among the measures already filed: Restrictions on younger adults: SB 80, by Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffirini, would prohibit people under 21 from purchasing or possessing firearms covered by its definition of “assault weapon,” with specified defenses, including prior lawful possession. Its definition includes many semiautomatic centerfire rifles with detachable magazines and features such as a pistol grip or folding stock. It also restricts transfers to that age group. The proposed effective date is Sept. 1, 2027. Red-flag orders: HB 218, by Rep. Johnson, would establish extreme risk protective orders, including their issuance and enforcement, and create criminal offenses. Private-transfer background checks: HB 613, by Rep. Suleman Lalani, would require a national instant criminal background check in connection with private firearm transfers and create a criminal offense. Other measures identified by NRA-ILA address firearm storage, reporting requirements for multiple purchases, local authority to regulate firearms, and additional restrictions affecting adults ages 18 through 20.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES: Texas Democrats just filed nearly 20 bills to impose SWEEPING new firearm restrictions — on the VERY FIRST DAY they could ‼️



Days after winning the Texas House and the governor's mansion for the first time in DECADES, they went STRAGIHT for Second Amendment… pic.twitter.com/qhvqwEmgyk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2026

Johnson’s proposal, in particular, would reverse the Anti-Red Flag Act, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June 2025. Another bill would require a firearms dealer to report a buyer to the Department of Public Safety when a person purchases two or more firearms or four or more detachable magazines within five consecutive business days.

“Every Senator who claims to support the Second Amendment is going to have to prove it. No common ground. No compromise. Do not give an inch,” said Chris McNutt, president of Texas Gun Rights.

Democrats are clearly emboldened about their midterm victories. But the fact that Republicans still control the upper chamber means they will have a difficult time dismantling Texas’ protections for gun rights.

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But if Democrats continue expanding their power in the state, it won’t be long before they try to make Texas look more like California.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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