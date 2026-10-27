A Judge Just Handed Gov. Greg Abbott's Dem Opponent a Victory

A Travis County, Texas, judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order requiring Gov. Greg Abbott to allow Democrat state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, who is running against him, to inspect communications with Elon Musk and his companies.

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The judge’s order makes about 1,374 pages of communications available for Hinojosa’s legislative review under Texas law. However, the documents are not being made public, and Hinojosa is prohibited from disclosing confidential material.

From KSAT:

A Travis County judge has ordered Gov. Greg Abbott to stop blocking his Democratic opponent for Texas governor from viewing his private communications with Elon Musk, just days before the Nov. 3 election. State Rep. Gina Hinojosa filed suit against Abbott on Oct. 19 after he refused to hand over records she requested under the Texas Public Information Act. Travis County court records show a judge granted a temporary restraining order Monday in favor of Hinojosa, a Democrat currently representing Austin’s House District 49. Hinojosa had requested access to the same Abbott-Musk communications previously sought by The Texas Newsroom. Abbott’s office produced 1,374 pages in response to that earlier request, but nearly all were blacked out, according to her lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Abbott argued some of the communications were “intimate and embarrassing.” Under Texas law, a sitting legislator can request government records, including confidential ones, for legislative purposes. Abbott’s office acknowledged it had already collected and assembled the documents but still refused to let Hinojosa inspect them, the lawsuit alleges.

Abbott’s press secretary said the governor has appealed the ruling and called the lawsuit “a baseless stunt and nothing more than an act of desperation.”

This lawsuit is a baseless stunt and nothing more than an act of desperation. State Representative Gina Hinojosa is misusing her official capacity as an outgoing lawmaker to generate headlines for political purposes. The Office of the Governor has appealed. — Andrew Mahaleris (@Mahaleris) October 26, 2026

Hinojosa has been trying to access the documents over the past few months. She has suggested that there is information showing wrongdoing on Abbott’s part. However, it’s clear this is a fishing expedition, and it’s unlikely she will be able to use the documents to benefit her campaign.

🚨 BREAKING: Travis County judge granted Gina Hinojosa's request to inspect Greg Abbott's unredacted Musk emails. Judge Mauzy set Thursday 10 AM as the DEADLINE for Abbott to let her see them. Abbott tried to keep them hidden, calling them "intimate and embarrassing." https://t.co/NGQ3bA6K2C — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 27, 2026

Even if the communications contained damaging material, the documents are not being released to the public. This means that Hinojosa can make up whatever claim she wants about the emails, knowing that nobody will be able to verify them. It’ll be difficult to make definitive allegations while simply asking people to trust her.

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