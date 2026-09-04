DOJ Charges Candidate for Trying to Plant Drugs on His Opponent

The Justice Department on Thursday announced that it charged a Missouri state representative for trying to plant drugs on his opponent.

Candidate Thomas Christopher Ross is facing a charge for conspiring to distribute a controlled substance, according to a DOJ press release.

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A Missouri state representative candidate has been charged by criminal complaint for conspiring to distribute a controlled substance to plant on his political opponent. Thomas Christopher Ross, 37, of Joplin, Mo., was charged in a one-count complaint for conspiring to distribute a controlled substance. Ross is currently running for the state seat in House District 161 and won the Republican primary last month. As alleged in the affidavit filed in support of the complaint, on Thursday, July 30, 2026, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Joplin Police Department (JPD) regarding a “public corruption” matter in Joplin, Mo. According to the initial information provided by JPD, the former campaign manager for Ross (C.S.), was asked by Ross to plant drugs on his opponent (L.S.). C.S. provided law enforcement with a black nylon glove that he claimed was given to him by Ross. A small, plastic bag was inside the glove. Inside of the bag was a small amount of white powder. A Nartec Inc. Cocaine Test Kit was used on the powder, which indicated a positive match for cocaine. Additionally, inside of the glove was a pink and white capsule. The capsule was identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine 20 mg extended release, also known as Adderall, a Schedule II controlled substance. C.S. told investigators that he and Ross exchanged text messages, in which Ross requested for C.S. to place the bag of drugs inside of the purse or vehicle of L.S. while Ross was out of state on vacation.

Thomas Christopher Ross, 37, of Joplin, Mo., a Missouri state representative candidate, has been charged by criminal complaint for conspiring to distribute a controlled substance to plant on his political opponent. https://t.co/7btPLkBj6U@FBIKansasCity @JoplinPD — U.S. Attorney WDMO (@USAO_WDMO) September 3, 2026

Ozarks First reported that the probable cause statement details how Ross allegedly tried to plant prescription drugs on his opponent.

The probable cause statement says they believe Ross used a capsule from his own prescription of Adderall in the plot to plant drugs on Secker. FBI agents say they provided the former campaign manager a recording device to use during a meeting between him and Ross on July 31, 2026. Court records say the meeting happened at Ross’s residence in Joplin and lasted well over an hour. According to the recording, “C.S. told Ross that he still had “the bag and addies” if Ross wanted him to “try.” Ross agreed and told C.S. that Secker had been carrying a small purse and C.S. suggested that they could call in an anonymous tip that Secker had drugs in her car. C.S. then asked Ross if that was something he still wanted done, to which, Ross responded with “If you can pull it off. .. pull it off.” Ross is sitting in the Joplin City jail waiting to be transferred to federal custody. No hearing date has been set yet.

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A Republican legislative candidate in Joplin plotted to plant cocaine and Adderall on his primary opponent in an effort to derail her campaign, federal prosecutors allege. #moleg #mogovhttps://t.co/Jrzsl8Fbld — Jason Hancock (@J_Hancock) September 3, 2026

Well, this is one way to win a race, I suppose — unless you get caught.

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