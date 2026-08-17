Lawmakers Introduce Measure to Commemorate American History

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a measure designating November as a time to commemorate the Founding Fathers and the principles they stood for.

This comes about six years after President Donald Trump made a similar proclamation during his first term.

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From a press release:

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Dave McCormick, R-Pa., introduced the National American History and Founders Month Act, which would permanently designate November as a time to celebrate, study, and remember the American founders and founding principles. “Our founders established a system of government that has held firm these 250 years. As the United States has grown from a fledgling nation into a world leader, the founders’ system has endured. And it will remain strong—but only if we pass down their ideals,” said Senator Wicker. “May this legislation inspire educators, parents, and community leaders to share the stories of our founding with the coming generations of Americans.” “Today’s students will be the engaged leaders of tomorrow only if they have a deep understanding of our nation’s founding and history,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. “Designating November as National American History and Founders Month will mean more opportunities for our students to learn about U.S. history in an engaging way, including lesser-told stories. I encourage all of my colleagues to support this bipartisan legislation.” “America’s founding principles have guided our nation for 250 years, and we have a responsibility to ensure the next generation understands the rich history that has shaped our country into what it is today. Designating November as National American History and Founders Month will give schools, communities, and organizations across the country a dedicated time to honor our Founders and reflect on our nation’s enduring values. With our nation celebrating its 250th anniversary, there is no better moment for this effort. I’m proud to join Senators Wicker and Kaine in introducing this legislation to keep America’s story, and its founding truths, alive for generations to come,” said Senator McCormick.

“By designating November as National American History and Founders Month, we can renew our collective gratitude for the blessings we enjoy, the people who made them possible and the enduring miracle of the United States of America,” writes Jennifer London. https://t.co/FznJ85PZIv — Washington Times Opinion (@WashTimesOpEd) November 14, 2025

President Trump in October 2019 proclaimed November as National American History and Founder Month. “I call upon the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” he said.

He gave the same proclamation in October 2020. The National American History & Founders Month Organization has been working to enshrine Trump’s proclamation into permanent law, noting that Democrat and Republican governors in 22 states issued similar proclamations.

“Designating November as National American History and Founders Month costs nothing, excludes no one and asks only that we agree on the thing we have always had in common,” said Jennifer London, the organization’s founder.

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