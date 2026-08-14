The Trump Administration Just Imposed Tariffs on This Popular Product

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it is imposing new tariffs on drone imports into the United States.

The duties will apply to drones for commercial and personal use.

Advertisement

From The Hill:

President Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs on drone imports in an effort to curb U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains amid possible national security threats. Under a proclamation signed by Trump, larger drones with certain sensitive capabilities, including thermal imaging, are subject to a 100 percent tariff, along with other critical parts. Smaller drones and components deemed less sensitive will only face a 25 percent tariff. The White House said the tariffs are intended to boost U.S. drone manufacturing and address concerns about the country’s dependence on foreign suppliers, particularly China, which has dominated the commercial drone market. Several U.S. allies will see a lower 15 percent import tax on certain drones, including the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan. Qualifying drones from the United Kingdom will face a 10 percent tariff, according to the proclamation. Trump ordered the Commerce Department last year to investigate the national security implications of the country’s reliance on imported drones and their components. The president said in the release that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick found domestic manufacturers do not currently have the capacity to meet the country’s security needs in the unmanned aircraft system space. The proclamation also gives Lutnick the authority to establish a program offering tariff relief tied to new investments in the U.S. drone manufacturing market, as part of the administration’s “America First” efforts. Securing American drone dominance while building our defense industrial base.



President Trump signed a proclamation to strengthen American drone production through tariffs, protecting our national security and ensuring American drone industry is second to none. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hmXiafK1vV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 14, 2026

Trump imposes tariffs on drones and drone components



US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing new tariffs on drones and their parts to support “American drone dominance,” the White House said.



The measures include 100% tariffs on certain larger drones and… pic.twitter.com/c8hkShpB1y — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 13, 2026

Under the new tariffs, smaller consumer drones that everyday people use for photography or recreation would be subject to a 25 percent surcharge. Larger industrial drones would carry a 100 percent tariff.

Foreign manufacturers, especially Chinese companies, have cornered the international drone market. The administration seeks to empower U.S. companies by imposing the duties.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.