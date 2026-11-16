Victor Davis Hanson Says the Term 'Neocon' Has Taken on a New Meaning Amid the Iran War

For the past decade, “neocon,” short for “neoconservative,” has been used as a political slur, typically aimed at hawkish Republicans who sought to spread democracy abroad through military force, most famously in the Middle East. But Victor Davis Hanson, a classicist, military historian, and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, argues that in the wake of the Iran War, the term has taken on a new, more sinister meaning.

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After the midterm wipeout, divisive blame-gaming erupted on the Right. One particularly bitter divide was over supposed “neocon” interventionism and the Iran war. But who are—or were—the neocons, and what is neoconservatism? https://t.co/IuJZRjUvdw — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) November 12, 2026

In the immediate aftermath of Republicans’ crushing midterm defeat, many conservative commentators, news outlets, analysts, and even elected officials settled on a single explanation: the Iran War. Their criticism centered less on gas prices than on the charge that President Trump had betrayed “America First” and his promise of “no new wars.” For many isolationists, this reading of the defeat also presented an opportunity to remake conservatism in their own image. A loss with multiple causes became a simple indictment: Republicans had failed to purge the neoconservatives from their ranks.

Hanson is pushing back, not necessarily against their explanation for the midterm loss, but against what “neoconservatism” has come to mean as a slur. In an article he wrote late last week titled "Neocons, Neocons, Neocons!" he argues that the label has become “an indirect way for many isolationists to claim that Jews and their Zionist allies have hijacked the Trump administration, betrayed America First, and turned the administration into a tool of Israel.”

Hanson argues that neoconservatives have already been purged from the Republican Party and that most have become Democrats. Trump, he contends, is a different kind of interventionist: a Jacksonian who embraces “the Reaganite idea of limited, one-off preemptive strikes that did not usually involve ground troops, high costs in blood and treasure, or lengthy engagements.”

According to Hanson, Trump has followed that approach consistently: killing Soleimani and al-Baghdadi, destroying the ISIS caliphate, and killing numerous Wagner Group mercenaries without becoming embroiled in a prolonged military engagement. The Iran War, he argues, was intended to follow the same model. Support rested on the understanding that there would be no ground troops, no nation-building, and no costly effort to establish a new regime.

For Hanson, the distinction turns on the kind of intervention being proposed. Those calling for ground troops fit the neoconservative label; those defending the war or advocating further bombing do not. He describes the latter as Jacksonians who “think the administration’s mistake in the Iran war was not just failing to win quickly but stopping the bombing on day 38, before the nuclear and terrorist threats had been fully eliminated.” Their objection is not that Trump refused to pursue regime change, but that he stopped the strikes too soon and turned instead to what Hanson calls “the next seven months of endless talks with an Iranian theocracy that had no record of negotiating in good faith.”

In other words, the failure lay in the attempt to blend President Trump’s Jacksonian instincts with the isolationist philosophy of others in his administration.

But Hanson’s argument points to a broader problem. “Neocon” has expanded to encompass almost anything associated with the old Republican Party. Republicans cannot advocate free markets without being branded neocons, even by critics who profess to prefer those markets to socialism. Conservatives who appeal to principles face the same accusation. Even invoking Reaganism invites the label, with some on the New Right treating it as the foundation of neoconservatism.

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“Neocon” has become a catchall for anything the New Right dislikes, a way to defend economic nationalism, nativism, tariffs, and greater government power while dismissing objections. It allows the movement to abandon conservative traditions while blaming its failures on the old guard.

Like any overused label, “neocon” is coming to mean everything, and therefore very little. When we stop making meaningful distinctions, we lose sight of what failed, what worked, and why. We risk drawing the wrong lessons from the past and taking the wrong steps at a moment when getting them right matters more than ever.

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