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Nine Months Into His Tenure, Mamdani Receives Federal Security Clearance

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 01, 2026 4:30 PM
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Nine Months Into His Tenure, Mamdani Receives Federal Security Clearance
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed Wednesday that he has received his federal security clearance, ending a months-long delay that had prevented him from directly participating in classified federal briefings on threats facing New York City. 

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Mamdani’s lack of a clearance had become a point of concern earlier in his tenure. Without it, he could not personally receive classified federal intelligence briefings, including FBI briefings on potential terrorism threats, emergencies, and other national-security matters affecting the nation’s largest city, which could affect his ability to respond. Instead, he relied largely on briefings from the NYPD and senior members of his administration who already held security clearances.

The announcement came roughly a week after Mamdani met privately with President Donald Trump at Gracie Mansion, his second in-person meeting with the president this year, though it remains unclear if that meeting had anything to do with the granting of his clearance. 

Despite Mamdani’s tenure setting off a firestorm among conservatives and drawing the president himself into a broader crusade against socialism and communism, the last two meetings between the commander in chief and New York City’s mayor have been notably friendly. At the very least, they have been far warmer than expected for two men who supposedly represent opposite ends of American politics. 

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It also remains unclear why the approval of Mamdani’s security clearance took so long. Some have attributed the delay to a broader backlog in federal clearance processing; others have speculated that questions surrounding Mamdani’s associations prompted additional scrutiny. 

The mayor’s office has said only that the clearance was granted sometime this week.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | FBI | NATIONAL SECURITY | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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