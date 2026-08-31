A longstanding conservative goal, especially in local politics, has been to reduce taxes, or even eliminate them outright. In Florida, for example, Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent much of his tenure pushing for property-tax relief and exploring ways to reduce or eventually eliminate the tax burden on homeowners. Now, a new avenue to pursue that goal has emerged.

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A proposed $17 billion Google data center could provide a Georgia county with enough new revenue to eliminate a significant portion of residents’ property taxes, offering a clear example of how embracing economic growth and private investment is often the best path for creating the revenue government needs to cut taxes, strengthen local services, and give working families more room to keep what they earn.

🚨 UPDATE: In a major development, a $17B Google data center project is allowing Columbia County, Georgia to ELIMINATE a portion of residents' property taxes — and the deal has been approved



The data center is going to bring $40 MILLION per year in property taxes, almost… pic.twitter.com/8U9HGJLLuV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 30, 2026

Last week, the Columbia County Economic Development Authority moved forward with plans for a massive $17 billion Google data-center project, one of the largest private investments in the Georgia county’s history. The appeal is straightforward, that the project could generate enough new revenue to reduce residents’ reliance on property taxes, which currently make up roughly 40 percent of the county’s general-fund revenue.

Local officials say Google’s payments could replace a meaningful share of that homeowner-funded revenue and give families long-overdue relief without cutting county services. This November, Columbia County voters will decide the question through a referendum on whether to dedicate revenue from the project to property-tax relief.

“This is a defining opportunity for Columbia County,” Rick Evans, chairman of the Economic Development Authority of Columbia County, said. “An investment on this scale means lasting strength for our community, and we have structured it so the value it creates stays right here at home. We’re proud to advance it in coordination with our partners in county government.”

The county has also imposed a lengthy list of local requirements shaped, at least in part, by the broader panic surrounding data centers. Google must undergo a special zoning and site-plan review, meet strict limits on noise at the property line, complete sound studies before construction and before the facility opens, use county water, install a closed-loop cooling system, maintain residential buffers, use full-cutoff lighting, and accept decommissioning obligations.

Some of Columbia County’s requirements are sensible; others seem designed to answer fears that have been repeatedly overstated or disproven, especially claims that data centers will drain local water supplies, overwhelm neighborhoods with noise, or cause unchecked environmental damage. Yet Google is still prepared to invest $17 billion there.

That is the lesson opponents continue to miss. Data centers are the factories of the next industrial revolution, and communities do not have to choose between accepting every corporate demand and blocking development altogether. They can set reasonable standards, negotiate real benefits, and secure new jobs, infrastructure, and tax relief for residents.

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But Columbia County also illustrates the limit of that approach. Data centers may be important enough, and demand strong enough, to withstand even an unusually heavy regulatory burden. That, however, does not make unnecessary regulation harmless. At some point, rules stop protecting residents and start making communities less competitive, driving investment, jobs, and future tax revenue to the next county or state willing to build.

Data centers, as economic progress so often does, have revealed a new path for conservatives to lower taxes and improve the economic conditions of local communities. However, as usual, the political problem remains. Roughly three-quarters of Americans oppose building data centers near where they live, driven by distrust of Big Tech, exaggerated claims about their local effects, and the fear of an AI revolution many people do not yet understand.

But America’s history was not made by people who treated every new technology as something to slow down and regulate. Its greatest builders, inventors, and leaders made their mark by embracing the future and all that came with it. Conservatives should do the same, ensuring that the infrastructure of the AI era is built in America, powered by American energy, sustained by American workers, and used to preserve the nation’s economic strength for generations to come.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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