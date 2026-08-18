Ro Khanna Says the Threat of AI Demands ‘America’s Next New Deal’

As artificial intelligence reshapes the economy, California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna is seizing on fears of widening inequality and speculative dangers to press for a new version of FDR's New Deal.

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In a Monday social-media post, the 2028 presidential hopeful argued that America must not wait for another Great Depression or world war before embracing “America’s next New Deal”: higher taxes on billionaires, Medicare for All, and a government-directed push to rebuild industry in every community.

"It took a Depression and a world war to unite America behind FDR’s New Deal. Let’s not wait while we see an AI revolution with staggering inequality," Khanna wrote in a post on X. "America’s next New Deal: tax the billionaires, Medicare for All, rebuild industry for every community."

It took a Depression and a world war to unite America behind FDR’s New Deal. Let’s not wait while we see an AI revolution with staggering inequality.



America’s next New Deal: tax the billionaires, Medicare for All, rebuild industry for every community. pic.twitter.com/G5Fu19pzxv — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) August 17, 2026

Let’s remember why it took the Great Depression and a world war to pass the original New Deal.

Crises give politicians an opening to rush through sweeping legislation under the promise that it will ease the public’s fears. In the early 20th century, fear over the so-called failure of free markets, economic collapse, and mass unemployment helped propel Franklin D. Roosevelt to an unprecedented four terms in office, an accumulation of executive power, and rule as a sort of soft tyrant, Americans should be wary of repeating.

Even then, policy born of crisis is often driven less by what works than by the urgent demand to do something. That dynamic can yield legislation that is more costly, less accountable, and harder to reverse. The New Deal itself produced a sprawling collection of programs many of which were later abandoned after proving ineffective.

Khanna’s call for an “America’s next New Deal” follows the same playbook: presenting centralized power as the only answer to the country’s problems. Too many Americans are beginning to accept that premise. But government is not the only solution, and, when wielded without restraint, it is often the most dangerous one. Conservatives have a different answer to offer.

Americans are fearful of AI. They are fearful of potential economic disruption, the risk that its economic benefits will accumulate at the top of the socio-economic ladder, the prospect of government surveillance, and the growing influence of tech elites. But the answer is not a larger central government or a more expansive redistributive state.

The best way to mitigate these fears is to place our faith in a system that has repeatedly worked, and one we now need the resolve to defend: free-market competition.

The competition of free markets is not merely an economic preference; it is a structural safeguard against concentrated power across the public and private sector. A marketplace crowded with AI firms creates competing interests, competing incentives, and competing centers of influence, limiting the ability of any single company to dictate the direction of the industry or exert disproportionate control over the government.

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The technological frontier does not nullify the principles Americans, and conservatives in particular, have long understood: that power is safest when dispersed, liberty is best protected by open competition, and centralized authority, whether corporate or governmental, deserves constant skepticism.

Rep. Khanna can keep selling his vision of an “America’s next New Deal.” Conservatives should offer a real alternative, not their own version of centralized control through data-center moratoriums, blanket technology bans, or government-directed industrial policy with Republicans in charge. The answer is economic freedom: competition, innovation, and power dispersed beyond the reach of either Washington or a handful of tech giants.

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