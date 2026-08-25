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The UAE Just Delivered a Crushing Blow to Iran's Economy

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 25, 2026 12:30 PM
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The UAE Just Delivered a Crushing Blow to Iran's Economy
Emirates News Agency via AP

The United Arab Emirates suspended all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran after accusing Tehran of firing two ballistic missiles toward the Gulf state, an incident that triggered nationwide shelter warnings for the first time in weeks. 

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The decision could deal a severe blow to Iran’s already strained economy. 

Before the suspension, the UAE was Iran’s largest trade partner, supplying more than 30 percent of Iranian imports, about $21 billion in 2024, and serving as the destination for nearly 13 percent of its exports, worth roughly $7 billion. According to regional experts, the UAE has long served as Iran’s commercial window to the outside world, helping Tehran obtain goods and access markets despite years of Western sanctions. But with Abu Dhabi now cutting off trade and financial ties, Iran faces a far more consequential reality: even its longtime economic partners are turning away. 

Not only has the UAE reportedly surpassed China as Iran’s leading customer for fuel-oil exports, but Iran also relies on the Emirati market for a wide range of essential imports, including phones, computers, tobacco, and food products. Losing that access would deepen Tehran’s economic pain, and create a growing strategic liability if it continues escalating the war. 

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested Monday that the UAE may be only the beginning as he announced Operation Economic Outcast, a sweeping sanctions campaign targeting Iran’s remaining economic lifelines. Bessent warned that countries, companies, and financial institutions enabling Tehran’s oil trade or other revenue streams could face severe U.S. sanctions. 

He said he expects a “broad array” of countries to follow the UAE’s lead.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ECONOMY | IRAN | SCOTT BESSENT | TRADE | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
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