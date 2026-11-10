DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

White House Issues Scathing Statement to Congress Against Hegseth Impeachment Vote

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 10, 2026 5:17 PM
Advertisement
White House Issues Scathing Statement to Congress Against Hegseth Impeachment Vote
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The White House released a scathing administration policy statement against the impeachment resolution on War Secretary Pete Hegseth Tuesday.

Specifically, it is calling on members of Congress to “vote YES on the Motion to Refer” the proposal to a House committee. If there are enough "no" votes on the motion, then the articles will be discussed then later put up for a vote.

Advertisement

Both President Donald Trump and Hegseth himself have criticized the Rep. Thomas Massie-led effort expected to be voted upon Tuesday evening. 

“The Administration strongly opposes this impeachment resolution against Secretary Hegseth — a rogue, politically motivated effort to undermine our warfighters, our nation’s Constitution, and our national security,” the statement reads. “Further, this resolution is a spectacle that would cede the House and Senate floor to the Democrats at a time when we should maximize the opportunity to pass additional wins for the American people while we hold a government trifecta.”

“This weaponized impeachment, aimed at settling political scores, undermines the will of the American people by allowing a rogue legislator to veto national security decisions made by the Commander-in-Chief,” it continues, adding that “personal, political, and policy disagreements do not rise to a high crime, misdemeanor, or an impeachable offense.” 

Recommended
Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push Matt Vespa Thomas Massie's Hegseth Impeachment Push Officially Implodes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Statements of Administration Policy are meant to provide clear stances on what pieces of legislation the Executive Branch supports or disapproves of. 

Hegseth held the first Pentagon briefing in several months early Tuesday morning to push back against the proposal, citing the administration’s actions in Iran and Venezuela, as well as anti-cartel missions. 

“We destroyed a terror regime’s capabilities. We sank the boats carrying poison into our communities,” Hegseth said. “We put a narco-dictator in handcuffs. These are not high crimes. That is the job, and it’s a job well done.”

Massie, who will not be returning to Congress this winter, remains firm in his stance that the secretary committed impeachable offenses.

Advertisement

“The law requires our military to withdraw from hostilities within 60 days if Congress does not authorize the activity. Operation Epic Fury has been underway for 256 days. Congress has not authorized it,” he wrote on Tuesday. 

Hegseth is breaking the law. Not even debatable,” the lawmaker added. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics NATIONAL SECURITY | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push

Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push

Matt Vespa
Thomas Massie's Hegseth Impeachment Push Officially Implodes

Thomas Massie's Hegseth Impeachment Push Officially Implodes

Matt Vespa
More Data Have Poured Some Cold Water on the Idea That Republicans' Midterm Loss Was Due to Iran

More Data Have Poured Some Cold Water on the Idea That Republicans' Midterm Loss Was Due to Iran

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos