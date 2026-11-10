White House Issues Scathing Statement to Congress Against Hegseth Impeachment Vote

The White House released a scathing administration policy statement against the impeachment resolution on War Secretary Pete Hegseth Tuesday.

Specifically, it is calling on members of Congress to “vote YES on the Motion to Refer” the proposal to a House committee. If there are enough "no" votes on the motion, then the articles will be discussed then later put up for a vote.

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Today the House will vote on the Hegseth Impeachment Resolution. The first vote will be on a procedural motion to kill the resolution such as motion to “refer to committee.” If we can overcome that effort, we will proceed to a real debate and vote on the Articles of Impeachment. https://t.co/UqHrUkw7eD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 10, 2026

Both President Donald Trump and Hegseth himself have criticized the Rep. Thomas Massie-led effort expected to be voted upon Tuesday evening.

“The Administration strongly opposes this impeachment resolution against Secretary Hegseth — a rogue, politically motivated effort to undermine our warfighters, our nation’s Constitution, and our national security,” the statement reads. “Further, this resolution is a spectacle that would cede the House and Senate floor to the Democrats at a time when we should maximize the opportunity to pass additional wins for the American people while we hold a government trifecta.”

“This weaponized impeachment, aimed at settling political scores, undermines the will of the American people by allowing a rogue legislator to veto national security decisions made by the Commander-in-Chief,” it continues, adding that “personal, political, and policy disagreements do not rise to a high crime, misdemeanor, or an impeachable offense.”

Statements of Administration Policy are meant to provide clear stances on what pieces of legislation the Executive Branch supports or disapproves of.

Hegseth held the first Pentagon briefing in several months early Tuesday morning to push back against the proposal, citing the administration’s actions in Iran and Venezuela, as well as anti-cartel missions.

“We destroyed a terror regime’s capabilities. We sank the boats carrying poison into our communities,” Hegseth said. “We put a narco-dictator in handcuffs. These are not high crimes. That is the job, and it’s a job well done.”

.@SECWAR “As for the articles themselves: Iran. The cartels. Maduro. Yemen. Every one was a lawful operation ordered by the Commander-in-Chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress, and executed by American warriors who did their jobs. We destroyed a terror regime’s capabilities. We sank the boats carrying poison into our communities. We put a narco-dictator in handcuffs. These are not high crimes. That is the job, and it’s a job well done.” — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) November 10, 2026

Massie, who will not be returning to Congress this winter, remains firm in his stance that the secretary committed impeachable offenses.

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IMPEACHMENT, Article III The law requires our military to withdraw from hostilities within 60 days if Congress does not authorize the activity. Operation Epic Fury has been underway for 256 days. Congress has not authorized it. Hegseth is breaking the law. Not even debatable. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 10, 2026

“The law requires our military to withdraw from hostilities within 60 days if Congress does not authorize the activity. Operation Epic Fury has been underway for 256 days. Congress has not authorized it,” he wrote on Tuesday.

“Hegseth is breaking the law. Not even debatable,” the lawmaker added.

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