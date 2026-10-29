Hegseth Fires Pentagon's Top War Planner Accused of Leaking Classified Secrets to the Press.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired another top general over concerns about leaks to the press.

Fox News reported Thursday that Hegseth fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, director of the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, amid an investigation into allegations that the general leaked classified information to the press about the Iran war, the Ukraine conflict, and other sensitive matters.

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A Defense Department official said that Sylvia failed three polygraph examinations related to the leaks. He is accused of meeting with reporters outside the Pentagon with the intention of leaking classified material after Hegseth imposed new media restrictions.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth fired one of the Pentagon’s senior strategic planners amid an investigation into allegations he leaked classified information to journalists about the Iran war, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and other sensitive matters, a Department of War official told Fox News. The official said Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia failed three polygraph examinations related to alleged disclosures of classified information. The investigation has been referred to the Justice Department. Sylvia is also accused of meeting journalists outside the Pentagon with the alleged intention of leaking classified material after Hegseth imposed new media restrictions requiring reporters to be escorted inside the building. Fox News Digital has reached out to the DOJ and Sylvia for comment but did not hear back at time of publication. Sylvia served as director of the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, known as the J5, a senior role responsible for developing military strategy and advising the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. The J5 has been sidelined from that role since the spring, according to well-placed sources who spoke to Fox News. The official stressed that Sylvia was not a central planner of the Iran war, which falls under U.S. Central Command and its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper. The Atlantic first reported Sylvia’s ouster Wednesday night, citing sources who said Hegseth had lost confidence in the three-star general amid tensions with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby.

🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: SecWar Pete Hegseth has FIRED Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia after he reportedly FAILED three polygraphs about leaking classified information to the press GOOD RIDDANCE TO ALL LEAKERS! 👋🏻 He's now under investigation over LEAKS about the Iran war, the Russia-Ukraine war and more, and the case has been referred to the DOJ Sylvia purportedly got around the Pentagon's escort rules for reporters by meeting journalists outside the building Hegseth made the right move for our country! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2026

Another Pentagon official told The Center Square that Sylvia was fired over national security concerns and described his behavior as severe misconduct. He said Sylvia began meeting with journalists outside of the building because Hegseth imposed a rule mandating that reporters are escorted through the facility.

Sylvia is the second general removed from the J5 post under Hegseth. His predecessor, Lt. Gen. Joseph McGee, was forced to retire last October.

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