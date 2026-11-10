DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Pete Hegseth Slams Impeachment As 'Political Spectacle' During Press Conference

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 8:45 AM
Advertisement
Pete Hegseth Slams Impeachment As 'Political Spectacle' During Press Conference
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held a press conference this morning to slam Thomas Massie's latest impeachment attempt. Massie filed the articles of impeachment yesterday in a 34-page resolution that included eight articles accusing Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Advertisement

"One disgruntled Congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements. That's what it is; policy disagreements," Hegseth said. "Not high crimes, not misdemeanors. Not treason. Not bribery. Not the kind of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause."

"The proper remedy for a policy disagreement is legislation. It's debate. It's the next presidential election. It's not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so that they can run a show trial against the President and Secretary of War while Republicans still control Congress and should be delivering wins for the American people," Hegseth continued.

Recommended
Gavin Newsom Finally Found a Reason to Make Californians Show Their IDs Amy Curtis If Dems Want to Erase Trump's Tariff Policy, There's a Problem Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"By every measure, we achieved a historic military victory," Hegseth said. "Under 40 days of sustained combat, more than 13,000 targets struck, their navy sunk, their air force grounded, their defense industrial base gone, more than 80% of their nuclear industrial base gone, their military in ruin, the ironclad blockade unbroken. We control the Strait of Hormuz. Crazy Islamists in Tehran will never ever have a nuclear weapon."

"A historic effort only made possible by a courageous Commander-in-Chief," he added.

Hegseth said he will not apologize in the face of the Massie-led impeachment effort.

Advertisement

"We will not apologize for putting American lives first. We will not apologize for stopping the flow of drugs that kill our citizens. We will not apologize for destroying the capabilities of a regime that chants 'Death to America'," Hegseth said.

Speaking on Fox News, Jonathan Turley cast doubt on many of the articles of impeachment, calling them "fundamentally flawed." He said even the two articles that might have weight aren't strong from a legal standpoint.

Mike Pompeo, also speaking on Fox News, said, "In the Middle East, I think the President has the right end of the stick, too. Some of the Democrats don't like it. Frankly, some of the senior Republicans don't like it either, but taking out Iran's capacity to build a nuclear weapon is something that President Trump will go down in history as having done the right thing."

Pompeo said Massie has "always been an outlier in the party." 

"If there's ever been an isolationist on the Republican side, he is it," Pompeo said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also responded to the articles of impeachment while at the G7 Summit in France.

Advertisement

"The president of the United States is the commander in chief, and he has a right to defend this country and address any threats," Rubio said. "I don't know how anyone could argue that drug dealers trying to import poison isn't an imminent threat. It's a real and imminent threat, and it's been addressed. We've discussed Iran extensively and the threat they pose to the United States. It's not in the last year — since 1979, a threat that's grown. In the case of Nicolás Maduro, that was, in many cases, a law enforcement operation because he was a fugitive of American justice."

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics IRAN | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Finally Found a Reason to Make Californians Show Their IDs

Gavin Newsom Finally Found a Reason to Make Californians Show Their IDs

Amy Curtis
If Dems Want to Erase Trump's Tariff Policy, There's a Problem

If Dems Want to Erase Trump's Tariff Policy, There's a Problem

Matt Vespa
One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks

One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos