Pete Hegseth Slams Impeachment As 'Political Spectacle' During Press Conference

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held a press conference this morning to slam Thomas Massie's latest impeachment attempt. Massie filed the articles of impeachment yesterday in a 34-page resolution that included eight articles accusing Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors.

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🚨Secretary of War Pete Hegseth responds to Massie-led impeachment efforts:



"That's what it is, policy disagreements. Not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause.



The… pic.twitter.com/eQLmZuVrKy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2026

"One disgruntled Congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements. That's what it is; policy disagreements," Hegseth said. "Not high crimes, not misdemeanors. Not treason. Not bribery. Not the kind of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause."

"The proper remedy for a policy disagreement is legislation. It's debate. It's the next presidential election. It's not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so that they can run a show trial against the President and Secretary of War while Republicans still control Congress and should be delivering wins for the American people," Hegseth continued.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defends the Iran War and Operation Epic Fury:



"By every measure, we achieved a HISTORIC military VICTORY. Under 40 days of sustained combat, more than 13,000 targets struck, their navy sunk, their air force grounded, their defense industrial base… pic.twitter.com/ZawgIRNMLZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2026

"By every measure, we achieved a historic military victory," Hegseth said. "Under 40 days of sustained combat, more than 13,000 targets struck, their navy sunk, their air force grounded, their defense industrial base gone, more than 80% of their nuclear industrial base gone, their military in ruin, the ironclad blockade unbroken. We control the Strait of Hormuz. Crazy Islamists in Tehran will never ever have a nuclear weapon."

"A historic effort only made possible by a courageous Commander-in-Chief," he added.

"He did not kick the can, he kicked their teeth in": Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defends President Trump's decision on Iran



"History will judge the Iran War quite differently than conventional wisdom right now. We didn't start this war, Iran did, 47 years ago. But President… pic.twitter.com/Gj6PcjKXoG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth SLAMS impeachment efforts against him:



"Make no mistake about what is happening. This is not about me [...] This resolution is the next step: put the secretary on trial today, and the men and women who carried out those orders tomorrow. If they… pic.twitter.com/aJwZVk7M9s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2026

Hegseth said he will not apologize in the face of the Massie-led impeachment effort.

"WE WILL NOT APOLOGIZE": Pete Hegseth is not backing down following the Massie-led impeachment effort



"We will not apologize for putting American lives first. We will not apologize for stopping the flow of drugs that kill our citizens. We will not apologize for destroying the… pic.twitter.com/f3OyEUTJ8B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2026

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"We will not apologize for putting American lives first. We will not apologize for stopping the flow of drugs that kill our citizens. We will not apologize for destroying the capabilities of a regime that chants 'Death to America'," Hegseth said.

Speaking on Fox News, Jonathan Turley cast doubt on many of the articles of impeachment, calling them "fundamentally flawed." He said even the two articles that might have weight aren't strong from a legal standpoint.

Mike Pompeo, also speaking on Fox News, said, "In the Middle East, I think the President has the right end of the stick, too. Some of the Democrats don't like it. Frankly, some of the senior Republicans don't like it either, but taking out Iran's capacity to build a nuclear weapon is something that President Trump will go down in history as having done the right thing."

Pompeo said Massie has "always been an outlier in the party."

"If there's ever been an isolationist on the Republican side, he is it," Pompeo said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also responded to the articles of impeachment while at the G7 Summit in France.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighs in on the articles of impeachment filed against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth:



"The president of the United States is the commander in chief, and he has a right to defend this country and address any threats [...]



I don't know how anyone… pic.twitter.com/iBiM5Q8e0M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2026

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"The president of the United States is the commander in chief, and he has a right to defend this country and address any threats," Rubio said. "I don't know how anyone could argue that drug dealers trying to import poison isn't an imminent threat. It's a real and imminent threat, and it's been addressed. We've discussed Iran extensively and the threat they pose to the United States. It's not in the last year — since 1979, a threat that's grown. In the case of Nicolás Maduro, that was, in many cases, a law enforcement operation because he was a fugitive of American justice."

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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