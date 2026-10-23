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Melania-Brokered 'Peacemaking' Deal Confirmed by Russia, Ukraine Officials

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 23, 2026 2:45 PM
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Melania-Brokered 'Peacemaking' Deal Confirmed by Russia, Ukraine Officials
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Officials in Ukraine and Russia praised First Lady Melania Trump for brokering a short-term ceasefire for humanitarian assistance in Oleshky, Ukraine, on Friday.

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Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that the Russian-held city will get “humanitarian aid” and “the safe passage of civilians out of Oleshky will be ensured.” The ceasefire is expected to start on October 29. 

“I confirm this statement and would like to personally thank Melania Trump and her team for their efforts, leadership, and coordination between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams in reaching an agreement,” he posted to X. 

“On the Ukrainian side, I conducted the negotiations in my capacity as Ukraine’s Ombudsman, while Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights, represented the Russian side,” he continued. 

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Meanwhile, Russian government officials have said that the ceasefire will also apply to the Kherson area as well starting  on October 27. 

“First Lady Melania Trump continues her vital Humanitarian and Peacemaking mission,” Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, posted to X. 

Exclusive senior adviser to Melania Trump, Marc Beckman, touted the ceasefire as a major achievement, as trilateral talks are supposed to begin soon between the three nations to end the conflict for good.

“First Lady Melania Trump’s accomplishment is significant, as it represents a meaningful step toward lasting peace in this war-torn region,” Beckman wrote.  

“I applaud Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation in providing critical humanitarian relief to the people of Oleshky,” he added.

A reporter asked President Donald Trump on Friday whether the First Lady will play a role in the larger discussions on ending the war. 

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"No, but it's not the worst idea I've ever heard. What she wants to do is save children, and that's her focus," the president said.

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News Topics MELANIA TRUMP | RUSSIA | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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