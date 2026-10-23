Melania-Brokered 'Peacemaking' Deal Confirmed by Russia, Ukraine Officials

Officials in Ukraine and Russia praised First Lady Melania Trump for brokering a short-term ceasefire for humanitarian assistance in Oleshky, Ukraine, on Friday.

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Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that the Russian-held city will get “humanitarian aid” and “the safe passage of civilians out of Oleshky will be ensured.” The ceasefire is expected to start on October 29.

“I confirm this statement and would like to personally thank Melania Trump and her team for their efforts, leadership, and coordination between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams in reaching an agreement,” he posted to X.

“On the Ukrainian side, I conducted the negotiations in my capacity as Ukraine’s Ombudsman, while Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights, represented the Russian side,” he continued.

❗️Attention! Information Regarding a Humanitarian Mission to Assist the People of Oleshky US @FLOTUS has issued a statement announcing the launch of a humanitarian mission to rescue people currently in the city of Oleshky. I confirm this statement and would like to personally thank Melania Trump and her team for their efforts, leadership, and coordination between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams in reaching an agreement. On the Ukrainian side, I conducted the negotiations in my capacity as Ukraine’s Ombudsman, while Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights, represented the Russian side. Under our agreement: 📌a ceasefire will be established; 📌humanitarian aid will be delivered to Oleshky; 📌the safe passage of civilians out of Oleshky will be ensured. I ask for your understanding regarding the public disclosure of information about this critical humanitarian mission. The whole world knows about Oleshky today, and we are doing everything possible to rescue our citizens who are currently there. The operation is extremely complex and will be carried out in stages. ‼️I will keep you updated and continue to inform the Ukrainian public and share the results. As of today, the Ukrainian side has done — and continues to do —everything in its power to rescue the citizens currently in Oleshky. — Dmytro Lubinets (@lubinetzs) October 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Russian government officials have said that the ceasefire will also apply to the Kherson area as well starting on October 27.

“First Lady Melania Trump continues her vital Humanitarian and Peacemaking mission,” Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, posted to X.

First Lady Melania Trump continues her vital Humanitarian and Peacemaking mission. 🕊️ — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) October 23, 2026

Exclusive senior adviser to Melania Trump, Marc Beckman, touted the ceasefire as a major achievement, as trilateral talks are supposed to begin soon between the three nations to end the conflict for good.

“First Lady Melania Trump’s accomplishment is significant, as it represents a meaningful step toward lasting peace in this war-torn region,” Beckman wrote.

“I applaud Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation in providing critical humanitarian relief to the people of Oleshky,” he added.

First Lady Melania Trump’s accomplishment is significant, as it represents a meaningful step toward lasting peace in this war-torn region. I applaud Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation in providing critical humanitarian relief to the people of Oleshky. — Marc Beckman (@MarcBeckman) October 23, 2026

A reporter asked President Donald Trump on Friday whether the First Lady will play a role in the larger discussions on ending the war.

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"No, but it's not the worst idea I've ever heard. What she wants to do is save children, and that's her focus," the president said.

"Will the First Lady be a part of the trilateral peace talks?" @POTUS: "No, but it's not the worst idea I've ever heard. What she wants to do is save children, and that's her focus." ❤️ https://t.co/LP5hwyZnwK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

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