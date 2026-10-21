DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Administration Announces Serious Development in Russia-Ukraine Talks

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 21, 2026 3:46 PM
Advertisement
Trump Administration Announces Serious Development in Russia-Ukraine Talks
Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that there will soon be trilateral conversations between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. in hopes of getting the war to end.

Advertisement

Witkoff and Special Envoy Jared Kushner have been holding conversations with both Ukrainian and Russian representatives, including Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, even though tensions have recently strained between Trump and Zelensky in light of a recent U.S.-Russia diesel agreement. 

The president has suggested that Zelensky has been unwilling to make a deal to finish the war, and he's suggested in recent days that Ukraine should get a new leader.

Recommended
Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks Matt Vespa Scott Bessent Just Explained Why Democrats Retaking the House Might Not Actually Matter That Much Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

“These discussions were constructive, and will continue with trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine at the technical level,” Witkoff posted Wednesday in light of recent conversations in Oslo, Norway, as well as St. Petersburg, Russia. 

“While there is still important work left to do, President Trump remains committed to seeing this war end and achieving a comprehensive, durable peace that will provide security and prosperity for generations to come,” the special envoy continued.

The announcement of trilateral talks comes as Stephen Hubbard, an American citizen detained in Russia for charges related to helping Ukraine in the war, was released and is now headed back to the U.S.

“The United States, out of respect for President Trump, was not required to give anything in return - an unprecedented situation for Russia. There was no ‘swap’ necessary for this release,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

“This major return should have taken place long ago through the Biden Administration, which got nowhere in its negotiations with the Kremlin. Stephen is on his way back home,” he continued. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics RUSSIA | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY | DONALD TRUMP
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks

Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks

Matt Vespa
Scott Bessent Just Explained Why Democrats Retaking the House Might Not Actually Matter That Much

Scott Bessent Just Explained Why Democrats Retaking the House Might Not Actually Matter That Much

Dmitri Bolt
‘Your Little Shops, That’s Real Cute’: French Leftist Mocks Businesses Targeted by Rioters

‘Your Little Shops, That’s Real Cute’: French Leftist Mocks Businesses Targeted by Rioters

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos