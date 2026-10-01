A Trump Cabinet Member Is Officially Confirmed: 'Honored'

Keith Sonderling was confirmed as Labor Secretary on Wednesday night in a 47-41 vote in the U.S. Senate.

Sonderling has been the acting secretary of labor since April, and he was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve in the role in an official capacity in April. Prior to taking over the position, he was the deputy secretary of labor since March 2025.

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“I am honored to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 31st Secretary of Labor. [President Trump] is the greatest President for the American Worker, and I’m grateful for his trust and confidence in me to lead [the Labor Department],” Sonderling posted to X on Thursday.

“America’s workers and job creators are the greatest in the world. I will work every day to ensure they have a Department of Labor that is accountable, effective, and responsive to their needs,” he added.

The secretary is replacing Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who left her role in the spring amid an inspector general investigation over misconduct concerns.

I am honored to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 31st Secretary of Labor.@POTUS is the greatest President for the American Worker, and I’m grateful for his trust and confidence in me to lead @USDOL.



America’s workers and job creators are the greatest in the world. I will… https://t.co/XUcD5GWb6a — Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) October 1, 2026

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime.

“We live in the best country in the world, and I am incredibly grateful that I had this opportunity to meet workers across the nation, listen to their stories, and deliver wins for them and their families,” the then-secretary posted in an April statement.

“Thank you, President Trump. While my time serving in the administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn’t mean I will stop fighting for American workers. I am looking forward to what the future has in store as I depart for the private sector,” she added.

At the time, some Democrats lauded her resignation, with House Appropriations Cmte. Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro stating at the time that “her exit is welcome news.”

“Secretary Chavez-DeRemer’s tenure as Labor Secretary was plagued with allegations of misconduct – from misusing her authority as secretary for personal gain and steering grants to favored political operatives to inappropriate behavior with her subordinates,” the Democrat said.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic Administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime.



At the Department of Labor, I am proud that we made significant progress in advancing President Trump’s mission to bridge the gap between business… — Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer (@SecretaryLCD) April 20, 2026

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