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Trump Leans Into 'Super Intelligence' As Administration Launches New Search Engine

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 29, 2026 10:50 AM
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Trump Leans Into 'Super Intelligence' As Administration Launches New Search Engine
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Americans can now search for specific government services in a tailored request through America.gov, which the Trump administration is celebrating on Tuesday in Washington.

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The website, which is similar to artificial intelligence search engines like ChatGPT, is able to search government websites in depth to answer a wide variety of questions, including about government benefits and programs. It’s part of the administration’s larger effort to boost AI, as the president fondly refers to it as “Super Intelligence.”

“It’s not simply a website, it’s a restoration of America’s founding promise,” the president said during remarks at the launch event on Tuesday, saying the website it “not complicated.” 

According to the website, it dives into 29,000 different websites, which are “only from official government sources” at no cost. 

In 2027, the website explains that passport applications, Medicare enrollment and federal government job applications will be able to be done through the new system.

The move comes as AI, particularly data centers, has become a hot topic on the campaign trail ahead of the November election – as a mix of both Republicans and Democrats have fallen on both sides of the issue. 

For the White House, making sure that the United States has been dominant in AI has become a visible high priority, especially after the China state visit last week. In addition, the president met with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for dinner over the weekend, as the president previously called the company “Radical Left,” but he said Amodei is “highly respected” prior to their dinner, according to Forbes

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“The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY,” the president wrote in a February post to Truth Social. 

Later on Tuesday, the president is also expected to see Amodei again for a “Meeting and Luncheon on Super Intelligence,” according to the president’s public schedule. 

According to Axios, Amodei will be among the attendees, along with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Palantir’s Alex Karp, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, X's Elon Musk, and others. 

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DATA CENTERS | NATIONAL SECURITY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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