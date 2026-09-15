Blanche Tackles AI Panic, Mail-In Ballots During Rare Rose Garden Briefing

Attorney General Todd Blanche took on a second job as White House Press Secretary on Tuesday afternoon in the Rose Garden, and he touted the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on fraudsters while also commenting on some ongoing legal battles and the rise of artificial intelligence.

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“12 daycare fraudsters were arrested this morning for funneling more than $10 million intended to help low-income families pay for childcare to their daycare scheme,” he said regarding an announcement made in Southern California earlier on Tuesday.

He also took multiple questions regarding the recent calls for more regulation on AI, including from members of Congress ahead of the midterms. However, the Trump administration, including the president himself, has said that developing the AI sector is critical in staying competitive with China and keeping up economic growth.

“Every Democrat senator suddenly races to a microphone to talk about AI after being eerily silent for months and months and months,” Blanche said, agreeing with the president’s characterization a of the backlash as a “hoax.”

“We can’t lose the AI race to China, right. President Trump says that, everybody says that, because it’s true,” he added, calling it “nothing but an effort to influence the midterms.”

On the recent mail-in ballot Supreme Court decision, he said “of course” the administration will follow the law, but said that the legal battle will continue on.

“While the Supreme Court did what it did, we’re not gonna stop the work that we’re doing,” he said, adding that the administration “will follow the orders of the court.”

.@AGToddBlanche: "Every Democrat senator suddenly races to a microphone to talk about AI after being eerily silent for months... To talk about the timing of this as being nothing but an effort to influence the midterms — I shouldn't have to say this out loud. Of course it is." pic.twitter.com/gTvTsOcvfr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 15, 2026

“He has every right […] should communicate his concerns with the Supreme Court,” Blanche said when asked about a Truth Social post from the president earlier on Tuesday criticizing justices that he appointed during his first term.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the Trump administration would comply with the Supreme Court's decision to not let the US Postal Service enforce a rule targeting mail-in ballots https://t.co/CnZUDvR3gv pic.twitter.com/yOxLiY4jP8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2026

As for Blanche's role in the briefing, a replacement for former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has yet to be named.

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