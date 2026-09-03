The Trump Administration's Plan to Start 'Making Things Again'

The Trump administration is touting the launch of a school with the goal of expanding domestic manufacturing efforts.

The “Foundry School” is aiming to bolster the workforce when it comes to skilled jobs in the United States, and it will be done in partnership with eight colleges nationwide. In addition, the Foundry School is part of a broader “Pax Silica” effort to narrow in on the AI economy, according to the State Department.

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NOW: VP Vance lays out the vision behind the Foundry School, a push by the Trump administration to get America’s next generation building again.



“We’re telling America’s next generation of entrepreneurs and engineers and just brilliant kids that there is a future.”



Vance says… pic.twitter.com/Qs2UgwQ5WH — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2026

“For decades, the ruling class shipped our factories overseas. Those days are over. Under President Trump, unprecedented investment is pouring into America's reindustrialization. 580,000 manufacturing jobs are open RIGHT NOW,” Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg posted this week.

“The only thing standing between American workers and those jobs is TRAINING. Foundry School will help rebuild the arsenal of American industry!” he added.

A press release from the State Department further said that there will be over 3.8 million skilled workers necessary before 2033, especially in the defense and semiconductor industries.

The @StateDept is proud to announce the launch of FOUNDRY SCHOOL, a Pax Silica initiative and a PROMISE KEPT!



TUNE IN for @VP Vance’s and @SecRubio’s remarks: https://t.co/lsIWvlWmck pic.twitter.com/3o4JKBsS7Q — Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg (@UnderSecE) September 3, 2026

“It's important for higher education because increasingly young Americans are asking, 'Is the college degree worth it?’”

“What we’re doing with the Foundry is we’re telling America’s next generation of entrepreneurs and engineers and just brilliant kids that there is a future,” Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday.

“We’re sending a message to all of America’s kids […] that we believe in making things again,” Vance added.

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