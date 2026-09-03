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The Trump Administration's Plan to Start 'Making Things Again'

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 03, 2026 12:07 PM
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The Trump Administration's Plan to Start 'Making Things Again'
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Trump administration is touting the launch of a school with the goal of expanding domestic manufacturing efforts.

The “Foundry School” is aiming to bolster the workforce when it comes to skilled jobs in the United States, and it will be done in partnership with eight colleges nationwide. In addition, the Foundry School is part of a broader “Pax Silica” effort to narrow in on the AI economy, according to the State Department. 

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“For decades, the ruling class shipped our factories overseas. Those days are over. Under President Trump, unprecedented investment is pouring into America's reindustrialization. 580,000 manufacturing jobs are open RIGHT NOW,” Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg posted this week.

“The only thing standing between American workers and those jobs is TRAINING. Foundry School will help rebuild the arsenal of American industry!” he added.

A press release from the State Department further said that there will be over 3.8 million skilled workers necessary before 2033, especially in the defense and semiconductor industries. 

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“It's important for higher education because increasingly young Americans are asking, 'Is the college degree worth it?’” 

“What we’re doing with the Foundry is we’re telling America’s next generation of entrepreneurs and engineers and just brilliant kids that there is a future,” Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday. 

“We’re sending a message to all of America’s kids […] that we believe in making things again,” Vance added. 

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News Topics EDUCATION | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | JOBS | STATE DEPARTMENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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