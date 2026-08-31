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Trump Provides Key Update With Major Health Care Policy

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 31, 2026 3:37 PM
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Trump Provides Key Update With Major Health Care Policy
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Nine more companies are participating in the “most-favored-nation” policy with the hopes of lowering drug prices, as the White House says that 89 percent of the “branded drug market” is now covered with 26 deals in total.

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The policy allows the United States to be charged the same, lower costs for certain drugs compared with other “developed nations.” 

"Today brings us to a total of 26 companies that have now made agreements with us. These agreements cover nine out of ten drugs that are used by Americans,” Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during an Oval Office event with President Donald Trump on Monday. 

“This can have a dramatic impact on medical pricing and on […] public health in our country,” Kennedy added. 

The companies include UCB, Astellas Pharma, BeOne Medicines, BridgeBio, CSL, Kyowa Kirin, Sun Pharma, Alcon, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, and it will include drugs for conditions like Parkinson’s disease, liver disease, some types of cancer and many other medical conditions, according to a White House document. 

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“We now pay the lowest price paid by other countries anywhere in the world,” Trump said, adding that he believes this will "save Americans more than $600 billion."

The policy is one of the key healthcare actions touted by the White House, as similar actions like TrumpRX allow Americans to see where it is cheapest for them to buy certain medications. 

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News Topics HEALTHCARE | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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