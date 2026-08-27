Carney Says 'America Is Changing' After Trump Orders Lake Ontario Renaming

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expectedly displeased with President Donald Trump ordering the Interior Department to have the Board of Geographic Names (BGN) change Lake Ontario’s name to Lake America.

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Trump signed an Executive Order on Thursday afternoon amid an ongoing trade war with Canada, which is leading to 50% tariffs on many goods.

“The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means ‘the lake is beautiful, the lake is big,’” Carney posted to X.

“The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America,” he said.

“We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms,” he continued. “Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario – then, now and always.”

The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means “the lake is beautiful, the lake is big”.



The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 27, 2026

However, Trump’s patience with Canadian leadership is thinning, repeatedly saying that the country wants similar treatment to a state.

“The Canadian officials have treated us very badly. They're nasty people,” the president said during the Oval Office signing ceremony.

“People oftentimes they'll ask me, 'Who's the worst to deal with on trade?' And I say, 'That's easy — Canada.’ […]They feel entitled, and we can't have that,” he said.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum eagerly took on the renaming assignment, posting to X that "We’re on it, Mr. President!"

"The places and waters that border our nation and support our economy should reflect the greatness of the United States," he wrote.

We’re on it, Mr. President!



The places and waters that border our nation and support our economy should reflect the greatness of the United States.@USGS maps our country for the world to see, and we are PROUD to implement your Executive Order to rename LAKE AMERICA. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/b1vSbklB4E — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) August 27, 2026

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