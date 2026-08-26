Afghanistan Withdrawal Heroes Honored – Here's When We Could Know More About the Tragedy

War Secretary Pete Hegseth upgraded the awards for three Marines who were at the Abbey Gate attack on August 26, 2021, during the Biden-era Afghanistan withdrawal, as it was five years ago on Wednesday.

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Roughly 170 Afghans and 13 American service members died during the airport bombing, which was done by a member of ISIS-Khorasan, according to the Pentagon. The withdrawal ultimately led to the Taliban taking back control over the country, despite the United States having boots on the ground for roughly two decades. Hegseth revealed at a Pentagon ceremony that the report into what went wrong will be out by the end of the year.

“Marines, on this fifth anniversary, your valor is now officially, permanently, and properly recognized," Hegseth said. "You are the vanguard of a lethal, proud, and undefeated force that secures and defends our Nation. You represent the very heart of Peace through Strength.”

.@SECWAR “Marines, on this fifth anniversary, your valor is now officially, permanently, and properly recognized.



You are the vanguard of a lethal, proud, and undefeated force that secures and defends our Nation. You represent the very heart of Peace through Strength.” pic.twitter.com/B0oJvDtIPi — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

Corporal Michael Gretzon, Lance Corporal Jordan Houston and Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Eby each had their valor awards promoted during the somber event – each with a "V" for valor "device."

.@SECWAR presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with “V” device for Valor to Corporal Michael Gretzon. pic.twitter.com/Ci6w4RraMC — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

.@SECWAR just pinned the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for Valor on Lance Corporal Jordan Houston. pic.twitter.com/LWfwaDh8pF — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

.@SECWAR pins the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for Valor on Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Eby. pic.twitter.com/4q1F27DscN — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, who chairs the investigation, revealed earlier Wednesday that the examination into the botched withdrawal, including the deadly attack in Kabul, is still underway.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Corpsman Maxton Soviak, Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, and Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum were killed during the bombing.

Five years ago today, 13 American service members were killed at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. It was one of the darkest days in the history of our country — and it happened because of weak American leadership.



We will NEVER FORGET these heroes.



Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo

Sgt.… pic.twitter.com/xQFH9CpOnf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2026

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"Recently, my team recovered highly relevant classified documents — material that should have been disclosed — stashed and hidden away in safes where they would not be found," Parnell said in a video, suggesting that the documents deliberately went under the radar.

An update from Sean Parnell, Chairman of the Afghanistan Withdrawal Special Review Panel, on the Fifth Anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing pic.twitter.com/5pkbmuuyX0 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) August 26, 2026

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