DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Afghanistan Withdrawal Heroes Honored – Here's When We Could Know More About the Tragedy

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 26, 2026 2:00 PM
Advertisement
Afghanistan Withdrawal Heroes Honored – Here's When We Could Know More About the Tragedy
Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP

War Secretary Pete Hegseth upgraded the awards for three Marines who were at the Abbey Gate attack on August 26, 2021, during the Biden-era Afghanistan withdrawal, as it was five years ago on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

Roughly 170 Afghans and 13 American service members died during the airport bombing, which was done by a member of ISIS-Khorasan, according to the Pentagon. The withdrawal ultimately led to the Taliban taking back control over the country, despite the United States having boots on the ground for roughly two decades. Hegseth revealed at a Pentagon ceremony that the report into what went wrong will be out by the end of the year.

“Marines, on this fifth anniversary, your valor is now officially, permanently, and properly recognized," Hegseth said. "You are the vanguard of a lethal, proud, and undefeated force that secures and defends our Nation. You represent the very heart of Peace through Strength.”

Corporal Michael Gretzon, Lance Corporal Jordan Houston and Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Eby each had their valor awards promoted during the somber event – each with a "V" for valor "device." 

Recommended
Remember the Dem Rep Who Tried to Storm Into an ICE Facility? Well... Matt Vespa Todd Blanche Just Said This About Dem. District Attorney's Plan to 'Blow Up' Ballroom Project Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, who chairs the investigation, revealed earlier Wednesday that the examination into the botched withdrawal, including the deadly attack in Kabul, is still underway. 

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Corpsman Maxton Soviak, Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, and Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum were killed during the bombing.

Advertisement

"Recently, my team recovered highly relevant classified documents — material that should have been disclosed — stashed and hidden away in safes where they would not be found," Parnell said in a video, suggesting that the documents deliberately went under the radar. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AFGHANISTAN | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | TERRORISM | VETERANS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Remember the Dem Rep Who Tried to Storm Into an ICE Facility? Well...

Remember the Dem Rep Who Tried to Storm Into an ICE Facility? Well...

Matt Vespa
Todd Blanche Just Said This About Dem. District Attorney's Plan to 'Blow Up' Ballroom Project

Todd Blanche Just Said This About Dem. District Attorney's Plan to 'Blow Up' Ballroom Project

Jeff Charles
Little District Judge Lifts Injunction on Trump Mail-In Ballot Rule

Little District Judge Lifts Injunction on Trump Mail-In Ballot Rule

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos