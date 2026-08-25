Trump Wants to Rename Lake Ontario This Amid Canadian Trade War

President Donald Trump is floating renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America amid a trade war with Canada.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in an interview with the Associated Press on Monday that he would potentially cut off resources that impact the U.S.’s energy supply, as well as critical minerals.

“Up here, we’re at a fever pitch; everyone’s in for an economic war. They know they’re going to have to sacrifice,” Ford told the outlet.

“He wants to bleed out every single sector and bring them down to the U.S., the Ontario leader added.

After the trade deal between the two countries fell apart last week, 50 percent tariffs went into effect on some products, and Trump is tacking on a 50 percent tariff to trucks, cars and auto parts starting in 2027, he said Monday.

“Lots of ‘bluster’ from Doug Ford, who is the Premier of the Canadian Province of Ontario, but who is better known as the less charismatic, intelligent, and overall unimpressive brother of the late, great, Rob Ford. America has been carrying Canada for decades, but no longer!” Trump posted on Monday in response to Ford’s comments.

“Without the United States, Canada couldn’t survive — It’s where they get all of their money and, because of their current bad leadership, primarily Governor Carney, and his Flunky, Ford, they will not be allowed to keep taking advantage of the United States — Their key to survival,” he continued.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.